The Simon Sanchez High School’s boys soccer team matched Okkodo High School’s intensity for 22 minutes, but the unrelenting, undefeated Bulldogs were unmatched in the second half.

With one goal in the first half and three in the second, the Bulldogs defeated the Sharks 4-0.

The Bulldogs improved to 2-0. With the loss, the Sharks fell to 0-2.

Both defenses started in top form. The Bulldogs’ Cohen Blas protected his goal and the Sharks’ Jaydin Sablan made the early saves. Okkodo’s Jayven Mendiola was a minute away from breaking open the scoreless deadlock.

Earlier, eight minutes in, a perfectly-placed centering pass from Mendiola on the right wing went unanswered. Less than a minute later, the senior drilled a shot that sailed wide of Sablan.

Mendiola described the challenges he and the team faced as they struggled to get their first goal.

“Playing up here, there’s a lot of wind,” he said. “It was really hot in the first half. This was our first 4:30 p.m. game. We were struggling, a lot of them never felt it before, so it was stressful.”

With the near-misses serving as motivation, Mendiola scored in the 23rd minute. After dribbling through the defense and heading toward the goal, the only player to beat was the goalkeeper. With a wide-open net in the lower-right corner, Mendiola booted a shot past Sablan.

Heading into the game, Mendiola knew that his coach was relying on him for leadership experience. With the team’s striker, Zaven Piola, called up by the national program to compete in the AFC U20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023 Qualifiers in Vientiane, Laos, he and the team were going to have to do more.

“As a veteran, my coach has given me the opportunity to step up and lead the team,” Mendiola said.

Later in the half, both teams were unable to capitalize on several scoring chances. Three minutes after Mendiola’s icebreaker, the Bulldogs’ Bryant Ignacio missed a penalty kick high over the crossbar. A minute later, a Bulldogs’ blast ricocheted off the left goal post.

Twenty-eight minutes in, from 20 yards out, the Sharks’ Codie Pasana’s direct kick sailed over the goal.

Amid high-intensity action and with both teams pushing the tempo on both sides of the ball, Jayven Pangelinan launched another well-timed pass to Bradly Cruz. As he and the ball made contact in front of the goal, Cruz's header sailed out of bounds.

With two minutes remaining in the half, Ignacio and the Sharks’ Zander Naples competed for possession. During the play, Naples went to the turf and didn’t get up. As coaches came to his aid and someone called 911, a solemn Ignacio remained with the fallen player, comforting the stricken Shark.

Sirens could be heard approaching John F. Kennedy High School, and a two-person team of Guam Fire Department first responders assessed and treated Naples. After fitting the Shark with a cervical collar and strapping him into a gurney, they took him off the field.

After the game, Ignacio explained that Naples had been treated for whiplash.

Thirty-two minutes later, which included halftime, the game resumed. Ignacio led the Bulldogs’ attack.

In the 50th minute, Ignacio charged the goalie but Sablan made the stop. Three minutes later, right in front of the goal, Ignacio sent an open shot wide of the net. Later in the half, he would not be denied.

As the Bulldogs dominated the second half, Jaythen Martin scored in the 57th minute. About 20 yards in front of Sablan’s goal, Martin’s shot sailed fast, hard and high into the back of the net.

In the 66th minute, the Bulldogs struck again. This time, way out on the right wing, Mendiola launched a 40-yarder that barely grazed the crossbar. As the ball fell to the turf, Ignacio pounced on the ball and tapped it into an empty net.

“When I kicked the ball and I saw someone there to help me out, it felt really good because I know that I can count on someone,” Mendiola said.

With Okkodo leading 3-0 and only three minutes remaining, Sablan was replaced by Ivan Aldana.

The Bulldogs’ Henry Mendiola, in the 78th minute, scored the final goal.

The Bulldogs have won their first two games via shut out, but will face their biggest challenge of the season at 4:30 p.m. Friday, against the JFK Islanders at George Washington High School. The Islanders, the reigning champs of the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association, are considered the team to beat.

“They lost a lot of good players, but they still have some good players,” said Jayven Mendiola, comparing last year’s squad to the deep-roster 2022-2023 team. “They have a really great coach, but it's just really who wants it more.”