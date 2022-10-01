There is only one week remaining in the girls volleyball regular season, and the Okkodo High School Bulldogs have emerged atop the league standings.

On Thursday night, at their home gym in Dededo, the Bulldogs dispatched the George Washington High School Geckos in straight sets, 26-24, 25-14, 25-15.

“I’m so happy that we got this far,” said Bulldogs’ Hanna Meinik, a 17-year-old junior. “I wasn't expecting this, but I'm so happy to have this team and that we worked hard for it.”

With the win, which solidified their perch as the No. 1 team in Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association standings, the Bulldogs improve to 8-1. With the loss, the Geckos fell to 7-2, good enough for second place. In their two regular-season meetings, the Bulldogs twice beat the Geckos. The Simon Sanchez High School Sharks, who are also in the hunt for a championship, are the only team to beat the mighty Bulldogs.

Although the Geckos began the first set as the aggressors, the Bulldogs quickly caught up and never looked back. Throughout all three sets, the determined Bulldogs hustled after every ball, never letting the Geckos win any free points.

It certainly wasn't the Geckos' night, but strong play from Kamarin Guerrero and Christine Bansil helped GW with their effort. Guerrero finished with three kills, two blocks and an ace. Bansil exited the floor with two kills and an ace.

In the first set, and throughout the match, Okkodo’s big three - Tiarah Muna, Meinik and Sharma Taiuwea - dominated play. With nicely placed sets from Jasmine Samson and others, the trio finished with 31 kills. Meinik, who led the spike brigade, finished with a game-high 16 kills, including the winner on match point. Muna, who hit left-handed kills from the left outside hitter position, kept the Geckos pinned on their heels. With eight kills, Muna’s incredibly angled shots and above-the-net play were welcome assets to Okkodo’s packed arsenal of talent. Taiuwea, who finished with seven kills and drilled a spike to end the first set, provided consistent and motivating play.

After an emotional first-set victory, the Bulldogs cruised through set No. 2. As Geckos errors mounted, back-to-back kill shots from the Bulldogs’ Makaella Garcia put Okkodo two points away from the set. Two Geckos errors handed the Bulldogs the set.

The Geckos started the third set with the same intensity and ferocity as the first, working their way to a 12-8 advantage. But the Bulldogs took the lead, won 17 of the next 20 points, and surged to victory. Leading the Bulldogs charge, Meinik finished the third set with eight kills.

“I just did what I had to do,” Meinik said. “I really wanted this because I want this school to be known."