The only loss the Okkodo High School Bulldogs boys basketball team suffered this season was to the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders. But in the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association semifinal Monday night at Okkodo, the Bulldogs punched their ticket to the championship game.

In a game where a pair of seniors emerged as team leaders, the Bulldogs defeated the Islanders 58-48.

“This feels amazing,” said Elpizo Orichiro, who scored 11 points and forced several turnovers. “First time, first time in a long time,” added the senior.

The championship game, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Southern High School, will feature the top-seeded Bulldogs taking on the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks.

The Sharks, with a 52-48 win over the George Washington High School Geckos in the other semifinal, which took place Monday evening at the University of Guam Calvo Field House, earned their appearance in the all-northern showdown.

In the Sharks vs. Geckos game, Sanchez’s Ralph Macaldo scored a team-high 15 points. In a strong but losing effort, George Washington’s Daniel J. Osborn poured in a game-high 25 points.

The Geckos and Islanders will play for third place at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Southern High.

In the Okkodo vs. John F. Kennedy game, the Bulldogs dominated early, increasing their lead to 13-4 and forcing Islanders head coach Rey Serafico to burn a timeout.

After league MVP Elpizo Orichiro drained a long two-pointer and Bulldog teammate Tristan Noy converted on a hard drive to the lane, Rey Serafico gathered his team, eagerly working to slow down Okkodo.

The Islanders returned to the court with a renewed sense of energy, but couldn’t stop Noy and Orichiro. Noy finished the first quarter with 5 points and Orichiro closed the first frame with 4 points. Helping the Bulldogs to the early lead, Khylle Varela also added a pair of baskets in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs closed the first half with an 11-point lead, but quickly increased it to 18. Orichiro, Noy, Monte Cabrera, Cody Buluran and RJ Gamboa each added to the Bulldogs’ offense.

After a quick seven-nil Bulldogs run, Rey Serafico called another timeout. Again, the veteran coach’s pep talk worked, as the Islanders went on a 7-0 run. During the two-minute stretch, the Islanders' Myles Serafico, Kyle Watanabe and Jordan Madrazo lit up the scoreboard, cutting the lead to 11 points. But JFK began struggling on offense, as four consecutive 3-point attempts were off the mark. With Okkodo’s defense clamping down, forcing them outside the arc, JFK appeared to be playing desperate basketball.

“We held it down on defense,” Orichiro said. “And we were always consistent, consistent, consistent, consistent. And our offense just clicked from there.”

Along with Orichiro and Noy's strong defensive performance, Buluran and Cabrera dominated the key. With no Islanders shots uncontested, Cabrera swatted away four shots.

With enough time for a comeback, the Islanders had a strong fourth quarter from Hendrix De Fiesta, who scored 11 points in the period, including a shot from beyond the arc. Hendrix finished with a game-high 17 points.

With Orichiro and Varela both coming out of the game due to severe leg cramps, Islanders teammates De Fiesta and Riley Cruz tried to chip away at the lead.

But, with 6 of his 9 points in the fourth quarter, a timely offensive surge from Okkodo’s Robay Haggard gave the Bulldogs the spark to carry them through to the championship game.

With the finale days away, Orichiro said he is going to be thinking of one thing: “Get that dub!”

Nearly every time Orichiro handled the ball and drove to the lane, or caused a turnover, the crowd chanted “M-V-P!”

“I mean, don't get me wrong, it's an honor to get recognized and become MVP,” Orichiro said. "But I'm not really worried about that. I’m not really thinking about that. All I want right now is a trophy!”

For Noy, hoisting the championship trophy would be an honor, sharing that a lot of sacrifice and effort went into the season.

“It really is a great opportunity and blessing for me,” said Noy, who finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds. “I worked my butt off so hard to get to this point.”

All-Stars

Ahead of Friday’s championship game, the GDOE ISA announced First Team, Second Team, and Honorable Mention All-Stars.

Garnering the most votes, Okkodo High School Bulldogs’ Elpizo Orichiro (guard) was voted to the First Team and received MVP honors. Sharing First Team recognition, Okkodo teammates Tristan Noy (center)and Monte Cabrera (utility) also won the award. George Washington High School Geckos’ Daniel J. Osborn (forward) and Kaden Apiag (guard) were also named to the First Team. Rounding out the top-level accolades, Simon Sanchez High School Sharks’ Ralph Macaldo (forward) was nominated to the coveted group.

Second Team honors went to Okkodo’s Khylle Varela (guard), Kayjay Martin (forward) and Cody Buluran (center). From the Southern High School Dolphins, Michael Sanchez (guard) and John Paul Taimanglo (forward) also received Second Team recognition. The Sharks’ Aidan Bombon (utility) rounded out the selection.

Honorable Mention went to JFK’s Hendrix De Fiesta and Riley Cruz. George Washington’s Jason Toves, Kupert Louis and Darnell Camacho were also recognized. Sanchez’s MJ Simmy and Geoff Gozum, and Tiyan High School Titans’ Ethan Crisostomo were also on the list.