It was a successful night for the Okkodo High School Bulldogs boys volleyball team, as they had a tough game against the George Washington High School Geckos, which ended in four sets – 25-23, 18-25, 25-23, 25-16 – Tuesday night on the Bulldogs' home court.

Both teams came into the contest with 2-0 records.

Okkodo’s Nathan Balbin, a senior, and Dominic David, a junior, played outstandingly in the fight to take the win. Balbin had a total of five blocks and nine kills, while David secured four kills and an ace.

Both teams played well offensively and defensively, which explains the Geckos' win in the second set. GW’s Daniel Dela Rosa and Kaden Apiag played exceptionally well as they both had a combination of several blocks, aces, and kills.

Dela Rosa had a total of nine blocks, one ace and two kills. Apiag had nine kills and one block.

Bulldog Deaven Hudtohan was also an important factor in the team’s win as he whipped up several kills to bring the Geckos down. Joel Silvestre also scored four kills for his team.

After giving up the second set to the Geckos, Okkodo knew they had to make a comeback after losing by 6 points.

“We had a pep talk and we said, ‘Let’s just get back into the game and take it home,’” Balbin said. From the third set onward, the Bulldogs came back stronger and didn’t back down.

The big win puts the Bulldogs in title contention, but there are some things they need to work on, according to David.

“I knew GW was a very strong team, especially when they made the championship last year,” he said.