It was a race to the finish in the 2021 Proline Drifting Championships Sunday at the Guam International Raceway Asphalt Oval Track in Yigo.

Despite huge comeback runs and impressive driving from Jasper Leong and the hot rookie Vince Valencia, the season’s top point getter, Von Burrell, stayed consistent, riding wave after wave from a super competitive field to win the day and the season championship.

The pressure was heavy on defending champion Karl Dumasig. Only two points separated him and leader Von Burrell for the season. A win in the finale would have resulted in a sudden-death match to break the tie for the championship. Unfortunately for Dumasig, Burrell was able to hang tight to scoop the win for the round and the 2021 season.

The win was bittersweet for Burrell, who is leaving to pursue his dreams of racing off island.

“Well, it is sad to say, but this was my last drift season for Drift Guam competition for a while,” he said.

A mainstay on the island scene since 2010, Burrell recently started competing in the Philippines in international events.

“Who knows? Maybe Japan and stateside, as well,” Burrell said, adding he plans to “keep chasing dreams till I live it!!”

Burrell says he isn’t going anywhere, but he will be drifting his other cars only in support of the sport on Guam and helping to build the community through teaching.

A self-proclaimed adrenaline junkie, Burrell got into the scene because his dad had a few cars and he found himself drawn to the sport from old Japanese magazines.

“I started whipping a car at age 13, 14, so like 17 years now,” he said. “It's really an adrenaline rush. Good stress relief and the skill level that you gain really helps you improve in all kinds of automotive sports.”

The pandemic definitely slowed the season down, Burrell said, but it in no way diminished the enthusiasm on the track.

“You can never really get tired of drifting. It is always fun when you get used to it and you can always build yourself new challenges for your driving,” he said. “I always set myself new goals for every year and go for it.”

Having fun with his buddies and competing in his favorite sport is the best feeling, he said.

“I am just having fun out there with friends that I have been drifting with for years. Karl is one of my great friends and he has been one of my tandem training buddies for three or four years. He has learned a lot of my driving style to the point we are pretty similar now,” he said.

Seeing Dumasig win in 2020 was great, he said, adding that the support and camaraderie are other aspects he loves about the sport.

“I was happy to see my friend take the season last year and defend it this year,” he said.

Drifting is a mindset, Burrell said, adding it takes work and strategy to stay on top of your game.

“I will watch the top competitors throughout the day of competition and see what they struggle on the course. I will see their driving style and try to smoothing out my driving from theirs,” he said. “When I do go against my competitors, I make sure to remember where I saw them struggle and make my adjustments and prepare for anything.”

Burrell said he's hoping to see a burst of growth in the community, saying drifting is for anybody.

“You just need to not be shy and understand that our community is very helpful and it's all about just having fun,” he said,

While some say drifting is expensive, Burrell dismisses it as a myth.

“Drifting is only expensive if you make it expensive. … The reason I say that is because I know people think it's the tires you have to buy all the time, but that is only once a month for a competition,” he said. For the most part, they drift on cheap, used tires and the vehicle doesn’t need a lot of performance parts to be competitive.

“You can take a stock 350Z, a stock 240SX or even a regular '90s Toyota or Nissan truck. Just have a simple suspension, learn the skill and have fun out there,” he said.

While Burrell fully expects to stay on the scene, he will be focusing his efforts on competing off island. He threw out a huge thank you to all who have supported him since Day One.

"I would love to thank all my sponsors, friends, family and the Lord, who has kept me safe always," he said, thanking those who have "been with me always and the ones that have helped me through this season."