The island’s top drifters were eager to fly sideways as Round 4 of Upshift’s Proline Drifting Championship series smoked the asphalt at the Guam International Raceway on Sunday.

Presented by NAPA Auto Parts/Valvoline and Monster Energy Drink, the series is sponsored by Fastenal, Hafa Adai Signs, Digital Kitchen and Jones Media. After a monthslong hiatus, the series shook off the rust last weekend for Round 3.

For Round 4, the field dropped to six strong, but it didn’t dim the enthusiasm of the remaining drivers, who even decked out their cars in Christmas gear to bring some holiday cheer to the fans watching via livestream.

Event organizer Tom Akigami acknowledged all wasn’t “normal” with all the social distancing restrictions, but added it was great to beat the pandemic blues and rip up the track with friends.

Mother Nature blessed the racers, lending itself well to the need for speed, even producing a wicked spin on Turn 1 – a long, left-handed sweeper along the concrete wall and guardrail.

Karl Dumasig and Von Burrell offered up the race of the day during a sudden death match in the finals.

With a little luck, Dumasig averted disaster as his car slid along the guardrail, the screech a prelude to calamity. However, his car rebounded and tapped Burrell – who had been riding tight on the left –righting himself into the lane to finish the course as the lead car.

At the end of the day, it was Burrell who took top honors with Dumasig and Andy Passauer rounding out the podium.

Finishing third, Dumasig added to his yearly total, taking the lead in the series standings with a 72. Passauer and Julius Atoigue round out the top three. Back-to-back first-place finishes by Burrell push him within a race to make the podium before the end of the year.

The final round of the series is slated for Sunday, Dec. 20, however, the event is closed to spectators due to COVID-19 restrictions, Akigami said.

With months spent sidelined by the pandemic, Akigami said, there will be fewer than normal racers finishing the series.

“I think a few other drivers are struggling to get their cars back together, but six drivers, for sure, will be finishing off the year,” he said.

The lower number of drivers has meant several uneven pairings or bye runs. But, the racers are still eager to hit the track.

Akigami noted the improvements in Dumasig and Passauer’s performance the past year.

“(They have) definitely climbed the ranks and improved this year,” he said, noting the new additions of Joseph Laxamana and Julius Atoigue. “Drivers that jump into competition tend to drastically improve at a faster rate than drivers who just come out to scheduled practices – obviously because at a competition you’re under pressure.”

Despite the obstacles, it was a good day to compete, Akigami said, adding, "It’s still not 'normal' with all the social restrictions, but definitely beats being cooped up.”