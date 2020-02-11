Ten teams battled it out in the Guam Beach Volleyball Pairs Tournament at the Guam Football Association sand courts Sunday. After a full day of action under a blazing sun, it was the duo of Kara Guerrero Eugenio and Kendra Byrd who finished unbeaten in the double-elimination tournament.

The big draw for this particular tournament were for qualifying spots in the upcoming Guam Beach Cup, slated for March 5 to 8 will feature local and international teams. The top seven teams who placed in the Sunday's tournament will qualify for entry and the top three teams will make the main draw for the Guam Beach Cup, a 1-star FIVB World Tour Event.

Competition

The sun was blazing and the heat played no favorites with the competitors all feeling the effects of the Sunday afternoon weather.

Competitors in the tourney were made up mostly of current high school athletes competing in the ongoing Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam beach volleyball season.

Veteran Tatiana Sablan was paired with beach newbie in Austia Mendiola, a member of the Guam National team and an all-island athlete from Notre Dame High School. After falling to the losers' bracket, the duo played stellar volleyball to climb out of the bracket. However, they were forced to withdraw from the final match due to injury.

Byrd and Eugenio had been training together whenever they could for the past couple of months, but it wasn’t until about two weeks out when they decided to team up and attack Sunday’s tournament.

“I’d give us a 6-out-of-10,” laughed Eguenio. “A little more conditioning would really be good.”

“We just tried to remind each other to keep going and go point-for-point. Of course winning was on everyone’s mind who came out today, but point-for-point was something we wanted to focus on,” said Byrd.

And now that they’ve locked up a spot in the main draw, the two will be trying to put in some extra work for the upcoming showdown in March.

“Even though it is technically a month away, we really only have about two weeks to try and get it right and gel. That last week before [the tourney] is for cleaning everything up, so we’re going to do what we can, even if it’s just meeting up to get some touches in, that’s what we’re going to do,” said Byrd.

With majority of the competitors still in high school, Eugenio said she was happy to see so many youth participating.

“It’s definitely a great experience watching them learn and grow the sport. I’m really happy that they’re developing the beach volleyball sport, especially since I have a 3-year-old,” added Eugenio.