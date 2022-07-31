Before the final day of competition at the North Pacific Regional Championships international tennis tournament, which was hosted at the Guam National Tennis Center in Harmon, the weather cooperated and many great matches were played.

But as luck would have it, the final day of competition was marred by hourslong rain delays, empty courts and undecided matches.

With 30 athletes, their families and coaches having arrived from the Republic of Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands to join 16 of Guam’s finest young athletes and competitors, they were eager to test their skills and qualify for the coveted Pacific Oceania Junior Championships.

The POJC, which will be held in Fiji from Sept. 10-18, features the North Pacific team vying for gold medals, bragging rights and invaluable experience against teams from many other nations throughout Oceania. The POJC, like the NPRC, is a tournament featuring Boys and Girls U12, U14 and U16 Singles and Doubles Divisions.

To qualify for the POJC, athletes playing Friday's regional qualifier must have, at the very least, advanced to the semifinals. Jovan Acosta, NPRC tournament referee, explained that there is additional selection criteria, and also stated that wild card berths may be available for athletes who advance past the quarterfinals.

Delay and triumph

After the Boys U16 Singles Division finals between Guam’s Andy Cajigan and Anthony Gregoire was pushed back an hour due to rain, play resumed around 10:30 a.m. with Cajigan powering his way through a formidable Gregoire. After 30 minutes, Cajigan led 6-1, 1-1, but the match was delayed by weather until 6:30 p.m. Undeterred by the lengthy rest period, Cajigan, a standout player for the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars, defeated the Harvest Christian Eagles’ Gregoire 6-1, 6-3.

“I’m pretty satisfied with the win today,” Cajigan said. “This is my first time playing NPRC.”

Gregoire, respecting Cajigan’s skill, discipline and resolve, commended his opponent.

“Andy was a very good, respectful opponent,” he said. “His discipline and hard work were shown through the match and, with all the rain delays, his playing never faltered.”

Cajigan, throughout the straight-sets victory, committed a few unforced errors and blasted several forehand winners.

“I tried to hit as much of those,” said Cajigan of his powerful forehand.

Cajigan said that he had fun and didn’t let the delays affect his mentality. He said that during the intermission he had fun with all the other kids and, when it came to play, he just started to focus again.

Gregoire told The Guam Daily Post that his level of play wasn’t as consistent as he had hoped for. With a spot in the POJC at stake, he placed a lot of pressure on himself, which led to his not playing his best.

“My play throughout the tournament wavered a little bit,” he said, adding that he felt “a little nervous.”

“I wanted to qualify for the POJC in Fiji. As the matches progressed, I began to loosen up and play more like myself,” he added.

Dodging a bullet

Gregoire, in the semifinals, enjoyed a comeback win against Jonny Jackson, a strong member of the Friars 2022 championship team. Against Jackson, Gregoire lost the first set at love but found his rhythm and settled his nerves. In the nearly three-hour thriller, Gregoire defeated Jackson 0-6, 6-4, 7-5.

“I’ve been in the situation before, where I needed to dig deep and come back,” Gregoire said. “Ultimately, I was locked in to the point where nothing else was in my mind except the next point and how to win it.”

“I am looking forward to representing the North Pacific team in our battle against Pacific Oceania, especially since this will be my last POJC,” said Gregoire, who will be too old to compete in 2023. “I am hoping to contribute to the team to the best of my ability.”