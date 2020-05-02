As the COVID-19 pandemic heads into its fourth month, and collegiate upperclassmen and high school seniors were forced to forgo final seasons, two of Guam’s finest tennis players’ careers never got off the ground.

With the worldwide focus on sports switching gears to virtual competition and esports, Colgate University’s Mason Caldwell and George Fox University’s Camden Camacho are stuck in the real world, unable to begin competition due to a tiny, invisible killer.

Caldwell, a Harvest Christian Academy Eagles standout, and Camacho, one of the best players to emerge from Father Duenas Memorial School, are fortunate to be healthy, but are disappointed at the cancellation of their opening campaigns.

“I’m sure it’s really disappointing for them to not be able to play in the tennis season, but their offseason training and workouts are going to be a big benefit to them," said Guam National Tennis Federation President Torgun Smith. "They can bring back what they learned and pass it on to the younger generation.”

On March 12, when the NCAA canceled the remainder of the 2019-2020 fall sports seasons, and the entire spring seasons, Caldwell, a member of the D1 powerhouse, was getting his first taste of Raiders tennis. But, with New York emerging as one of the initial U.S. outbreak hot spots, he recognized the seriousness of the pandemic. When confronted with the decision to stay in Hamilton, New York, or return home, he boarded a flight for the long journey back to Guam.

“I’m glad I was able to return to Guam,” said Caldwell, returning days before a mandatory quarantine was set in place.

While Caldwell - a four-time All-Island First Team selection and two-time Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam MVP - waits for the world to reopen, he views the time as an opportunity to increase in strength, brush up on schoolwork, and reunite with friends - even if it’s through the internet, adhering to strict social distancing rules.

With the NCAA allowing spring athletes an extra year of eligibility, he and Camacho will both be able to play four years of collegiate tennis. Both products of Guam tennis are looking forward to showing the world what island tennis is all about. Both said they are thankful for the many opportunities afforded to them on Guam.

“I wouldn’t have the opportunities … if it wasn’t for Torgun Smith,” said Caldwell, who, as a 7-year-old, picked up his first racket at a Guam National Tennis Federation camp.

Camacho, with a high school tennis pedigree as impressive as Caldwell’s, was just getting the hang of budgeting time between schoolwork, athletics and budding friendships.

I “love my boys,” said Camacho, a Barrigada southpaw who is looking forward to making a name for himself for the Bruins tennis team, an NCAA Division III program in Newberg Oregon. “We all want to win, but we understand the important thing is the friendships we are building are lifelong.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to playing next season.”

Camacho, who also returned to island in mid-March, before the lockdown, enjoyed a few days of pickup games at the Tamuning public courts - the venue of many of his epic showdowns.

“It’s fun to be back and see other friends, even though it’s because of all this,” said Camacho, disappointed, yet, a little relieved to take a break from the student-athlete juggling act.

“Time management is the hardest part in college,” Camacho said. “The demands are so much higher, but, at FD, I learned to maintain a balance between school and sports.”

FD Friars head coach Dan Tinsay, a big part of Camacho’s success, is happy to see his former student leveling up and looks forward to following his career.

“Even when he entered as a freshman, he was a tremendous asset,” recalled Tinsay, adding, “not just because of his skills, but primarily because of his attitude.

“He was more than willing to help out with the lesser-talented players, … and willing to share his knowledge."

As a Friar, his humility and willingness to share with others made him more than just an excellent player, added Tinsay.

Camacho, who wants to earn a doctoral degree in physical therapy, plans on giving back to the island that has given him so much.

“I want to help local athletes go to college and help prepare them to perform at the highest level,” he said.

With so many people to thank for believing in them and advancing their tennis careers, both athletes said Smith was a key to their success, opening doors that otherwise would have remained closed.

“I’m really happy to see these guys achieve their goals of playing college tennis,” Smith said. “They’ve worked hard, coming up from beginners. … They’ve really come up through the pathway of the Guam National Tennis Federation and the Oceania Tennis Federation.”

They are Guam’s first juniors to receive world rankings, he added.

“They both played on Guam’s Davis Cup team,” he said. “They represented Guam very well.

“The federation is proud of what they’ve achieved,” Smith said.

Caldwell, with a message to the younger tennis players, said the key to leveling up is to “prepare, prepare, prepare.”

“There are so many things you can always be working on … to get bigger, faster, stronger,” he said.