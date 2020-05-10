For 19-year-old Tomas Calvo, it’s all about the journey. To quote NBA legend Kobe Bryant, “everything negative - pressure, challenges - is all an opportunity for me to rise.”

Coming from a winning program with the Father Duenas Friars two years ago, the dynamic point guard made his way to California Lutheran University, a Division III school competing in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

He played for the junior varsity team his freshman year, learning the ins and outs of a new system.

Not being on the varsity team was fuel, he said, to work his way up the depth chart and make himself a more viable option.

The summer before his sophomore year, he threw himself into his off-season work, training with the national team and competing at the Pacific Games where he garnered gold with the men’s team in 5-on-5 competition.

His focus on strength and tenacity on defense paid off, earning him a spot on the varsity team his sophomore year.

But, it wasn’t an easy transition, he said, admitting he hit a low point in the beginning of preseason.

“I had to get through a couple frustrating nights,” he said. “My best game came towards the middle of the season as my confidence grew, and I contributed well against the University of La Verne.”

His first year was tough, he said, but not unexpected.

“It has been my goal and it was awesome when I finally made it, but it was also humbling,” he said. “Everyone is skilled and experienced, and I am now even more motivated to get better and compete.”

Over the course of his first varsity season, Calvo averaged roughly 14 minutes a game. At 5’10”, Calvo relied on his speed and tenacity to outhustle the taller guards in the conference.

“Every point guard is either my height to 6’3””, he said, the disparity renewing his commitment to working harder in the offseason.

With his first year behind him, Calvo admits he’s a different player and is focused on daily workouts to ensure he takes a bigger role on the team. Cal Lutheran graduated only one senior, and Calvo is committed to working and taking on a bigger role at the point.

Despite the lockdown, Calvo hasn’t shown any signs of slowing – balancing hours on his academics as a Hospitality & Tourism Management major and a few more hours a day on his athletics as an aspiring Kingsman.

“I’m focusing on improving the skills that I already have and getting more comfortable in situations that I am not used to being in,” he said, adding he takes pride on being a tenacious defender and making his opponents uncomfortable the length of the floor.

With a goal of taking on a bigger load as the general of the team, Calvo has geared his workouts toward improving several key components of his game and improving his offensive efficiency.

“I have been working on all the aspects of my game as a point guard. – continuously doing ball handling, shooting, and decision making,” he said. “Most of all, I am working on putting on some weight and gaining more strength to play a more physical game.”

He’s also working to improve his range, he said, aiming for a better clip than 33% from long range. His focus on strength will allow him to play a more physical game, he said, giving him the opportunity to drive and finish better against bigger opponents.

“Since the season ended, I knew I had to get stronger so I have been doing more weight training than I ever have,” he said. “I also have more focus on becoming a craftier point guard after seeing what it takes to compete in Los Angeles.”

Calvo readily admits he’s grown a lot these two years, but he’s eager for what the next two years will bring. For now, he said, he will continue to push and let his work ethic carry him on the court.

Q&A

Q: What milestones for yourself did you hit this year? (academically or athletically)

A: The biggest milestone was achieving my childhood dream of playing basketball at the collegiate level while on track to get my degree.

Q: How did your team do this season?

A: We did not do too well. It was the first time I’ve ever been on a team that didn’t contend for a championship. We only graduated one senior and all of our returning players are hungry this off-season to raise our level next season!

Q: How do you see your role expanding? What goals have you set for yourself?

A: My role next year could grow with more responsibility at the point guard position as we struggled to get easy shots last season. I’m working to improve my range while also getting stronger when I drive and create for others.

Q: How was it balancing academics and athletics?

A: Balancing academics and athletics is what being a college athlete is all about. Time management and staying on schedule each day with school work and practices. We often have more than 1 workout per day, so getting sufficient rest and recovery is also very important.

Q: What advice would you give to seniors contemplating collegiate sports?

A: The best advice I would give is to learn how to transition your game to be able to be compete against bigger, more athletic players. It’s going to be difficult, and it won’t be given to you. No matter how hard it gets, just continue to work hard and find a way to motivate yourself everyday.