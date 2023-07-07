For John F. Kennedy High School Islander star athlete Maria Calvo, sports have always been a mainstay in her life.

Growing up, she participated in the Robbie Webber Youth Soccer League at the Guam Football Association before joining the National Academy, where she was one of the top players for both the boys and the girls.

As she got older, she started to participate in track and field, volleyball and even wrestling, quietly excelling in each of the sports. By the time her high school career was all said and done, Calvo had blossomed into one of Guam's top track and field athletes, finishing her senior year with three golds and a sliver in the All-Island track meet.

While she was "satisfied" with her performance, the all-around athlete was honest in her assessment, noting that "it wasn't exactly the outcome I was hoping for."

For athletes as gifted as Calvo, it's that honest self-reflection that allows them to achieve so much more in their careers because they always want to be the best and they always believe there's room for improvement. That growth mindset is one of the reasons she's been selected as a Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athlete finalist this year.

Not one to rest on her laurels, Calvo has always pushed herself to be the best in any endeavor she takes on. When being a standout player in volleyball and track and field wasn't enough, she participated in high school wrestling, as well, winning a gold medal in the 113-pound division during her junior year.

That mindset is one that will take her far as she prepares to attend the University of Hawaii Manoa to study nursing. She chose UH Manoa because, while it's a plane flight away, it's "close to home" but far enough away and big enough of a university that she can "get exposure to different people and cultures."

Her experiences as a multisport athlete have prepared her for the next steps in her life.

A common quality among the Shieh Scholar Athlete finalists is the ability to manage their time to balance commitments to both their sports and their academics. For most of them, if not all, this was one of the biggest challenges they faced in their high school careers, and Calvo is no different in that regard.

When discussing the biggest sacrifices she's had to make over her last four years, she notes that "juggling the different commitments and responsibilities" was a big challenge, but, through the hard times, she persevered, and she's "glad to know that the hard work was worth it."

Her commitment to athletics has shown her over the years that rather than be a hindrance to her academic success, they could be an advantage.

"As a Shieh finalist, I learned that just doing the sports and activities that I love to do could also benefit my academic future, and I'm so glad to have this opportunity."

'My biggest supporters'

When looking at each of these young student-athletes and seeing the successes they've each had and the challenges they've had to overcome in their high school careers, the approach to said challenges is something that sets them apart from their peers.

Where others see problems, they see opportunity. They face those challenges head-on with the belief that, ultimately, no matter the outcome, success awaits them on the other side.

Calvo, although quiet and relatively small in stature, carries that confidence with her wherever she goes, and it's a big reason she has been so successful so far in her life. No doubt it will continue to be a big reason as she continues to overcome any obstacle in order to achieve whatever goals she puts her mind to.

As she looks back on her high school career, Calvo notes her parents are a big part of who she is and how she approaches life in general.

"My parents have been my biggest supporters," she said. "Since I was little, they pushed me to try new things and commit to them fully."

As she prepares to embark on her next journey, her curiosity to see what else is in store for her out in the world can also be attributed to her mom and dad.

"I can't thank them enough for giving me the opportunity to explore," she said.

No matter the outcome of the award ceremony, it's clear that these young student-athletes are the leaders of the future, and the challenges of tomorrow don't seem so daunting knowing they'll be there to help our community push through and persevere.