Calvo’s SelectCare Grand Prix opens registration

Through the month of September and extending into October, the 2021 Calvo’s SelectCare Grand Prix tennis tournament will feature competitive and fun play for athletes of all levels to enjoy, the Tennis Academy of Guam announced in a press release.

“Tennis Academy of Guam is excited to host the 2021 Calvo’s SelectCare Grand Prix tennis tournament, again,” said Joshua Cepeda, tournament director. “We anticipate over 300 entries – 30% of that begin junior players to gain valuable match experience. TAG hopes to see many tennis enthusiasts come out to enjoy a well-loved game.”

On Sept. 3, the tournament will open with the Junior Singles Division competition. Juniors competition will feature U8 and U10 Coed Divisions and separate Boys and Girls Novice and Open Divisions, ranging from U12-U18.

The registration deadline for the Junior Singles Division is Aug. 27.

“I always look forward to the competition and competitiveness of these tennis tournaments,” said 15-year-old Arjan Sachdej. “I also love playing against new people I’ve never played before and learning new strategies.”

Mina Noble, 14, also looks forward to entering the Junior Singles competition. Noble enjoys the social aspect of tennis and also looks forward to meeting new people.

“I play tournaments because it’s a new experience, every time,” Noble said. “It’s always fun and I like seeing my friends.”

Other competitions within the Grand Prix tournaments are: Aged Doubles, Skilled Mixed Doubles, Skilled Singles, and Skilled Doubles.

Aged Doubles competition, 35+, 45+, 55+, and 65+ Men’s and Women’s Divisions, begins Sept. 10.

Skilled Mixed Doubles competition, 2.0, 3.0, 4.0, 4.5, and Open Mixed Doubles Divisions, starts Sept. 17.

Skilled Singles competition, Men’s and Women’s 2.0, 3.0, 4.0, 4.5, and Open Division, begins Sept. 24.

The Skilled Doubles events, beginning Oct. 1, will conclude with feature play in Men’s and Women’s 2.0, 3.0, 4.0, 4.5, and Open Divisions.

The cost to register for one event is $35. For players registering for more than one event, the cost drops to $20 per event. Players are limited to one event per weekend.