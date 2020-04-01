Ella Grace Camacho has played baseball for as long as she can remember. Usually the lone girl on a team of boys, the eighth grader at Island Pacific Academy in Oahu, Hawaii, got major recognition this past week when she was named to the inaugural Baseball for All Junior Captains team.

The prestigious honor was given to just 15 of the top female athletes 11 to 14 years old around the nation to help promote baseball for girls in the junior high and high school age groups.

Ella Grace was born in Hawaii, with both her parents born and raised on Guam. Her mother, Amber Camacho, is originally from Agana Heights and her father, Jeff Camacho, hails from Mangilao and Barrigada.

“I’m glad I can represent all the girls that play baseball and want to play baseball,” Ella Grace Camacho told The Guam Daily Post from her home in Oahu, Hawaii.

Baseball for All is a nonprofit organization that reaches players and teams around the world. With more than 100,000 girls now playing youth baseball, BFA helps support girls who love baseball by providing opportunities for them to play, coach and lead in baseball.

“The Baseball for All program is amazing … giving girls the chance and hope to keep playing baseball if they want to,” said Jeff Camacho.

Her love for the diamond came from her father, who volunteered to coach T-ball when Ella was 5 years old. Eight years later, Jeff Camacho runs the Manoa Crowns Baseball Club with teams in T-ball and in the 8U, 10U, 13U age divisions. The team plays more than 80 games year-round including Little League, Intermediate, RBI, Team USA Elite, Trailblazers and United States Specialty Sports Association travel ball play.

Ella Grace Camacho said she tried to play fast-pitch softball with the girls, but the caliber of play wasn’t as good and she wasn’t able to play as many games.

“It just wasn’t the same as playing baseball,” added the 13-year-old, who takes the field as a pitcher and second baseman.

“In Intermediate, they were a little shocked when I played, since I’m smaller, they aren’t expecting much until I play … they are really nice, very respectful and funny,” she said, laughing. “I don’t think about being the only girl because I’ve been the only girl most of my life.”

Although Ella Grace Camacho has never been to Guam, she comes from rich baseball bloodlines. Her cousin is George Washington softball standout Rocki Mesa, and her uncles are Roke and Randy Alcantara, who started the apparel company Crowns Guam, which sponsors Jeff Camacho’s Manoa Crowns club teams.

“I grew up with those guys … they have been nice enough to have Crowns sponsor our teams,” credited Jeff Camacho.

“I am so proud of Ella and I admire her passion, determination, commitment, hard work and love for the game of baseball,” said Roke Alcantara, on her announcement to the Baseball for All Junior Captains team. “She has an awesome mentor/coach in her dad, who has been training and working with Ella for years. They both share the same passion and love for the sport and that’s very admirable.”

Baseball for All is no stranger to Guam. In March 2015, popular coach and player Ozzie Sailors visited the island and hosted an all-girls baseball skills academy. Since that time, the sport has taken off with the first-ever Guam Women’s National Baseball Team created recently to compete internationally.

When told she could someday represent Guam, Ella Grace Camacho replied, as any teenager would, “That would be really cool.”

Ella Grace Camacho recognized she wouldn’t be a baseball player without the guidance from her coaches; especially her dad and coach Rob Iopa. She also wanted to thank her Guam family including Uncle Pudge, Aunt Cami, Uncle Roke and her dad’s grandparents for always supporting her.

With no promise of a return to the field anytime soon, Ella Grace Camacho continues to train and take batting practice at home, eager to get back to the field of so many dreams.

Her next goal, she said, “I definitely want to keep playing baseball and really look forward to JV baseball.”