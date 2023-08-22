Jeremiah Camacho pinned his second 2023 Budweiser King of the Lanes monthly crown as he led from the onset of the contest and never looked back. Camacho opened with a 279-game, striking at will and followed up with games of 212, 233, and 224 to lead the field by 149 pins during the qualifying rounds.

As the top seed, Camacho used the double round bye to prepare for his ascent to the throne. Camacho secured his slot in the monthly finals by ousting No. 7-seeded Evan Duenas 204 to 167 in the semifinals. His final round opponent was No. 4-seeded Ray San Nicolas who bowled a 254 semifinal game against No. 2-seeded Matthew Cruz.

San Nicolas took an early lead against Camacho in the final match but it was short-lived as a missed single pin in the fourth frame leveled the playing field heading to midgame. Camacho kept the remaining game clean to take advantage of another missed frame by the lower seed and eventually secured his second title of the year.

In the Prince of the Lanes division, Sheila Bangs earned her first title of 2023 and defeated No. 3-seeded Noah Tano by a comfortable margin. She took advantage of Tano’s missed spares and then spared a 3-6-7 split.

Bangs eliminated No. 1-seeded Daniel Lee in the semifinals, Arlene Reyes in the quarterfinals and Ross Salas in the opener. Tano secured his finals appearance by edging No. 2-seeded Isaiah Macias in the semifinals, getting past Jaeceline Espiritu by a pin in extra frames, and using his handicap advantage over Enrique Corcino to start his journey.

The next Budweiser King and Prince of the Lanes will be held at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Central Lanes Bowling Center.