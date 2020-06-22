In less than a minute, Frank “The Crank” Camacho lost his Ultimate Fighting Championship Fight Night lightweight bout on Sunday to Justin Jaynes at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Camacho had entered the fight prepared for Matt Frevola, but the opponent’s cornerman had tested positive for COVID-19 and the UFC switched opponents.

"The UFC has pulled me from my fight due to one of my cornermen testing positive for COVID-19. We did everything possible to make this fight happen,” Frevola told bleacherreport.com.

From the opening bell, with no spectators in the arena, Jaynes dominated his socially distanced UFC debut. At 30 seconds into Round 1, after landing a series of left hooks, Jaynes floored Camacho with a left hook. Camacho worked his way to his feet but was chased back against the octagon. Jaynes followed with a flurry of left and right hooks. With Camacho unable to defend, at 41 seconds, the referee stopped the fight and awarded a technical knockout to Jaynes.

"I am bummed beyond bummed," Camacho posted to his Facebook wall. "I am sad beyond sad. I didn't show up and I didn't put the performance on that I wanted to and I've trained to for all this time."