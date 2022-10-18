Jeremiah Camacho and Corey Granillo are the latest to ascend to bowling royalty, taking this month's Budweiser King of the Lanes and Prince of the Lanes titles, respectively, this past weekend.

On Sunday, Camacho defeated No. 2-seed Gregory Borja in the October Budweiser King of the Lanes competition via a 206-183 tally.

"Camacho opened the match with a turkey and was able to control the narrative throughout the contest as Borja ran into difficulties with his spares," Guam Bowling Congress stated.

Before defeating Borja, Camacho triumphed over top seed RJ Santos, 225-196 in the semifinals. For his part, Borja in the semifinals rallied from a 20-pin deficit in the final frames to beat ninth-seed Maria Wood, 224-207.

According to Guam Bowling Congress, Santos led all bowlers in the qualifying round with an 898 total, averaging 224 pins per game. Borja finished second, 78 pins adrift, followed by Aaron Elliott, Cesar Villanueva, Charles Catbagan, Darian Borja, Camacho, Mike Sanchez, Wood, and Manny Tagle, who closed out the top 10 qualifiers.

In Prince of the Lanes action, Granillo claimed his third title of the year in the prince division beating top seed Bill Roberto 177-161. Granillo came out victorious in his matches against Von Cabral in the semifinals, against Sheila Bangs in the quarterfinals, and against Claricelle Lanuza in the opening match.

For Roberto, the road to potential princedom came after defeating Neal Flores in the semifinals. According to Guam Bowling Congress, Roberto led all Prince bowlers during the qualifying round. He was followed by Von Cabral, Bangs, Lanuza, Gomes Martinez, Virgil Toledo, Rene Cariaso, Granillo, Arlene Reyes and Flores who rounded off the top 10 bowlers.

The next Budweiser King and Prince of the Lanes will be held Sunday, Nov. 20, starting at 1:30 p.m. at the Central Lanes Bowling Center.