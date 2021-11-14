With star running backs Adin Lumba and Jonathan Sablan recovering from injury and unable to play in Friday night’s Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association football game against the Southern High School Dolphins, the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks were no match for the silky-smooth sea mammals.

The Dolphins, with two rushing touchdowns from Zavier Camacho, a touchdown pass from Josiah Quintanilla to Ethan Guerrero, and a 6-point quarterback keeper from Quintanilla, defeated the depleted Sharks 27-6.

After a quiet opening period, where the ball remained near field, both teams struggled on offense. But about four minutes remaining in the half, Quintanilla connected to Guerrero, who turned a short-route reception into a 34-yard touchdown.

“I just did my route, correctly, saw the ball, and I caught it. I saw no one on me. I turned on the boost, then I was in the end zone. Boom!” Guerrero said.

Isaiah Topasna, who finished the night a perfect 3-for-3 on point after tries, drilled the 1-point conversion through the uprights.

With the Dolphins’ first taste of success, momentum tipped toward Southern’s favor, which ignited the Santa Rita squad’s defense.

With only a few minutes remaining until halftime, and the Sharks facing fourth-and-long, Greg Martinez sacked Jayden Sablan for a big loss, forcing the Sharks to to punt from deep inside its own red zone.

Martinez told The Guam Daily Post that Southern’s defense is better than in past years.

“We're stronger, and we all work together - 110% until the last whistle blows,” he said.

Southern, in the past two game, have outscored the opponents 53-7.

In a postgame interview, the Dolphins’ coaching staff shared that couldn’t remember the last time time they had won at least three games in a season.

For Martinez, he senses his team will make it deep into the playoffs - maybe even to the championship game.

“This is the best team we could have,” he said. “Don't count us out yet.”

With Camacho and Topasna tasked on the special teams, the two return specialists fielded a punt. With four hands on the ball, Topasna took control and returned for a 65-yard touchdown. And although a a flag in the backfield negated the score, the passionately-charged Dolphins were leading the charge.

After a scoreless third-quarter, the Dolphins continued to move the chains and inch toward the Sanchez end zone. After a broken play resulted in Quintanilla recovering a fumble and picking up a first down, Camacho scored on a 6-yard touchdown run.

The Dolphins, on its next set of downs, struck again. The Sharks, unable to stop the running game, on first-and-10, allowed Camacho to break to the outside and carve his way past the secondary for a 52-yard touchdown run.

“My coach just told me to hit the hole,” Camacho said. “I just hit the hole and it was wide open - sideline.”

As a pounding rain began to fall, and a 30-MPH gusting wind sent fans dashing for cover and popping up umbrellas, Sanchez tacked on its first points. From its own 20-yard line, Jayden Sablan took the ball from center, looked for his running back, but didn’t find him right away. On what appeared to be a broken play, the quarterback stuck the ball into KK Kaminanga’s chest and the watched the senior sprint down the left sideline for an 80-yard touchdown run.

On the Dolphins’ final possession, Quintanilla, calling his own No. 57, dove into end zone for the game’s last score.

With time having expired, Topasna was denied the opportunity to tack on the extra point, but Camacho is confident, he would have drilled the conversion.

“You can trust in the foot,” he said.

Southern, with the win, improved to 3-2-0 and remain in fourth place.

Sanchez, with the loss, drop to 1-4-0 and remain in seventh place.

GW blanks JFK

In Friday night's other game, the George Washington High School Geckos shut out the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders 14-0.

With the win, the Geckos improve to 3-2-0 and remain in third place.

With the loss, the Islanders drop to 2-3-0 and are placed sixth.