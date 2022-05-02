For the second straight year, Father Duenas Memorial School grad Camden Camacho, 20, has helped lead the George Fox University Bruins men’s tennis team to the Northwest Conference Tournament Championship.

In a rematch of the 2021 conference finals, GFU defeated Pacific University 5-1.

“It feels great being able to win a second year in a row, because last year we were hungry and really wanted to prove we could win,” Camacho said. “Once we won, it could’ve been easy to loosen up and get comfortable, but we knew that Pacific University was hungry for us. We knew that we needed to win this season to prove our team wasn’t lucky and that we belong.”

During the championship, which was held April 24 in Newberg, Oregon, Camacho won both his singles and doubles matches and shared that he had to play his best to defeat Pacific’s Koby Murata. After a lengthy battle, the former Friars No. 1 Singles player beat Murata 7-6 (3), 6-2. Camacho explained that he was familiar with Murata’s game, but his opponent had raised his level of play since the last time they played.

“Koby Murata is a senior who has grown his game a lot over the past year,” Camacho said. “I started off strong and thought I could beat him quickly, but he changed his game, gained confidence, and fought as hard as he could to grab the lead from me.”

As the match progressed, Camacho noticed his opponent’s strategy was taking a toll - not on Camacho, but upon himself.

“His strategy was to run around his backhand and move me left and right, but I knew that he was expending more energy than me, which would help me in the long run,” Camacho said. “When I saw him getting tired, I had to keep moving forward and swinging through the ball so he couldn't recover in time.”

Although Murata held a slim first-set lead, made possible by Camacho losing his mid-match rhythm, he said that he was, through his coach’s help, able to relax and regain his confidence.

Camacho shared that winning the championship was an important milestone, but with the season-ending NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Tournament a mere two weeks away, there is still more work to be done.

“Our goals and expectations haven’t been fulfilled yet because our season isn’t over,” Camacho said.

Camacho said that George Fox will enter the 16-team tournament as one of the lower (9-16) seeds.

He said that he has hopes of playing above and beyond seeding and expectations, but first must focus on schoolwork.

With final exams at hand and practices reduced from six to three a week so the student-athletes can study, Camacho is focused on acing his classes but is looking forward to “hitting the ground hard and training for two weeks until competition.”

“Mentally, I am just trying to keep everything balanced and will find time to read or meditate once the tennis grind starts,” he said.