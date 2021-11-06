Team Guam golfers Redge Camacho and Ivan Sablan both missed the cut at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Thursday. Camacho entered round two tied for 24th, but, after a Day Two 4 over par, dropped into a four-way tie for 51st, one stroke below the cut line.

Out of the 93-golfer field, only the top 50 advanced to Day Three.

Sablan, who finished Day One placed 71st, shot 12 over par in the second round, dropping into a four-way tie for 80th place.

“My long game felt really good in the first half, but my putting kept letting me down, again,” Sablan said. “That led to a huge mental battle within myself that I couldn’t shake off.”

At the conclusion of round two, the tournament leaderboard showed Camacho at 2 over par, just above the cutline. After tournament officials corrected an accounting error, Camacho was eliminated from competition.

“They got the score wrong on No. 2,” said Camacho, who had shot a bogey on the par-5, 407-yard hole, not a par as was originally shown on the leaderboard.

“It's OK, though, it was a great experience,” beamed Sablan. “I missed it by one. … So close.”