Camacho, Navarrete, Rios, Sardea successful at Spartan

Over the weekend, Guam’s Patrick Camacho, James Sardea, Jeffrey Rios, and Billy Navarrete participated in the Alviera Sprint/Super/HH 2020 presented by Philam Vitality.

With 2 of 4 athletes leaving with hardware around their necks, the quartet left Alviera, Porac, Pampanga, Philippines, with smiles on their faces.

Camacho a triathlete and cyclist, in his first-ever competitive obstacle course Race, competed in the Spartan Super 10K Elite Male division. In 1 hour, 6 minutes, 23 seconds, out of 36 competitors, he placed sixth.

Sardea, a well-traveled endurance athlete, in the Spartan Super 10K, placed first. With a hunk of gold swinging around his neck, Sardea blitzed the Men’s 50-54 Division. In 1:23:32, out of 448 athletes, he placed 46th.

Navarrete, a Ninja Warrior competitor, OCR World Championship participant, and Trench Challenge athlete, in the Spartan Super 10K, placed third. In 1:11:27, in the Men’s 30-34 Division, he earned a spot on the podium.

Jeffrey Rios, competing in his second Spartan 5K Sprint/20-obstacles race, placed 8th, 11 places higher than in 2019.

“This race was a lot of fun,” Rios said. “I completed every obstacle, but missed the spear throw.”

Trench Challenge, one of Guam’s OCRs, is scheduled for Sept. 20. To register, or to find about upcoming pocket events, like trail runs and training camps, find Trench Events on FaceBook, visit trenchevents.com, or email info@trenchevents.com.

Trench Kids OCR, an event just for the wee ones, takes place during the 2nd annual GVB Ko’Ko’ Kids Fest, and is scheduled for March 22, at the Gov. Joseph Flores Beach Park in Tumon.