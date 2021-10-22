Guam National Team members Redge Camacho and Ivan Sablan will represent Guam at the 12th Asia Pacific Amateur Golf Championships from Nov. 3 to 6 at the Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the Guam National Golf Federation announced in a press release.

The tournament, hosted by the R&A and the Asia Pacific Golf Confederation, will be played on the Dubai Creek Championship Course, featuring an 18-hole, par-71 layout.

Both Camacho and Sablan received invitations from the APGC to participate in the event based on their World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Camacho, the 2019 Guam Amateur Men’s Champion, comes off a recent first-place finish in the Guam National Golf Federation WAGR ranking tournament held Oct. 9 to 11, and currently is Guam’s top-ranked men’s amateur player. This will mark his fourth appearance at the Asia-Pacific Amateur, having competed in 2013, 2018 and 2019.

“This year, I feel really confident heading into the tournament” Camacho said. “I've been playing consistent golf and I'm hoping to keep it going in Dubai. I'm looking forward to playing with the best in the region and representing Guam to the best of my ability.”

Sablan, a longtime Guam junior golf standout and the 2020 Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam All-Island high school champion, currently is a college freshman and is playing for the Cypress College Chargers in Cypress, California.

“I’ve played in a number of highly competitive amateur tournaments, but playing the Asia-Pacific Amateur is the opportunity of a lifetime because the winner earns a spot in the Masters and the Open Championships," Sablan said. "This is definitely one of the biggest stages I’ve ever been on as an amateur.”

Sablan has spent months practicing and preparing for this tournament, GNGF said in the press release.

“I feel that my game is in a good place now, but I need to work harder to make sure I minimize my mistakes on the course,” Sablan said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to represent Guam at this event and I will work hard to compete."

Sirena Cassidy, GNGF national team director, is excited for the two Guamanians.

“The tournament offers a unique and valuable opportunity for Guam's players to compete against the most talented golfers in the region," she said. "This high-level competition strengthens Guam's players on many levels, including their focus, skills and ambition.”