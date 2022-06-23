Despite the marathon hours of competition, the island’s tennis athletes continue to keep a good vibe, smiling and encouraging each other. And, despite their age, they’re setting new standards for Guam.

The men’s doubles – Aarman Sachdev and Camden Camacho – were phenomenal in their matchup against Vanuatu’s third seed. The win advances them to the medal rounds – a first for Guam tennis in Pacific Games history, said coach Michelle Pang.

After the match, Camacho said the win was a really good feeling and huge step forward for the team heading into next year’s Games.

An advancement to the semifinals potentially sets them up for medal contention and puts them in a better seeding for next year, he said.

“We knew it was doable,” Camacho said. “We had our ups and downs mentally. Strategy wise, however, we kept to it and played our game.”

Aarman Sachdev, a sophomore at St. John’s School, said the win, “especially with Camden,” meant his hard work had paid off.

“This is a good win for Guam,” he said. “I hope we can medal and take this far.”

Pang was beyond proud of the efforts of the team. It’s been a long tournament for the Guam team, with them competing in multiple matches a day under a blazing Saipan sun.

“We are proud of the boys. They played a phenomenal game today. They were able to make a lot of their serves in and return a lot,” she said.

Commending their play at the net, she said Sachdev and Camacho continued to stay aggressive, stepping in and putting the points away every chance they had.

“This was definitely a very winnable match,” she said.

In 2019, Guam tennis lost in the quarters and Camacho was part of that team.

“This is the farthest we have reached,” she said. “The team is happy and our morale is high right now.”

Tuesday’s matches

It has been a lot of ups and downs for Guam tennis. Long days and island heat seem to be the norm.

On Tuesday, Guam struggled in a few matches

“Camden‘s single match was almost 3 hours long. It went to a third set against the New Caledonia player which was the fifth seed,” she said. Their final set score was 7-6. "Lots of great points from both of them with the sun and tiredness setting in in the third set. Camden started cramping up but was able to maintain his composure and played his match through. It was so close. He has two match points but the New Caledonia player stepped up his game and was able to save those too much points for the win.”

However, Camacho and also suited up for doubles and mixed doubles. He won with Sachdev against a strong Samoa team, taking it three sets and then losing with Monti Gibson in mixed to the top seed.

Sachdev also had a loss Tuesday in Mixed with Sydney Packbier. It was a tough match against Samoa’s top seed for the two high schoolers.

The tennis team, which fields six athletes, has been competing since Thursday last week. They wrapped up team competition Saturday and are now in the mix for individual competition for singles, doubles and mixed doubles. The long days have meant a strong emphasis on nutrition and recovery, Pang said. Prior to the games, the tennis team had undergone arigorous training schedule to get the team prepared for the games knowing it was going to be a long 10 days.

“Recovery has been so important for us. I’ve been telling my players to stay hydrated and to make sure they are eating good meals with snacks to keep their energy going,” Pang said.

She thanked the medical staff for continuously helping and being on hand to guide the recovery process.

“The Guam medical staff has also been tremendous and helping us recover and keeping our bodies in top shape. The venue has also provided a good amount of shade and ice and water which really helps us in between matches,” Pang added.