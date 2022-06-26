With one final chance for Team Guam to secure a medal in tennis at the 2022 Pacific Mini Games, doubles tandem Camden Camacho and Aarman Sachdev gutted out an exhilarating three set victory over Fiji’s Sebastian Tikaram and William O’Connell 7-5, 4-6, 10-7 in Garapan, Saipan.

With the win, Guam claimed the bronze medal, its first medal in international competition in two decades.

Michelle Pang, Team Guam’s head coach, is proud of the doubles team and excited for the future.

“So proud of these boys and happy for Team Guam,” she said. “It’s our first medal in over 20 years, so it really showcases where our current Guam tennis is at. This will continue to inspire all our young players on Guam and strive to reach this level.”

Sachdev, who was selected to Guam’s Junior Davis Cup Team but not tapped to play in the last tie, was pleased to have been given a chance to shine at the international level. But he equally excited to play with Camacho, a player he respects and admires.

“I feel great, especially that I won with my mentor/friend,” said Sachdev, an incoming junior at St. John’s School in Upper Tumon.

Camacho, who plays singles and doubles for the NCAA Division III George Fox University Bruins in Newberg, Oregon and helped lead the team to their second straight conference championship.

Camacho said that the win is great for Guam, and he enjoyed playing with his young partner.