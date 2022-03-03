It has been nearly two years since Frank “The Crank” Camacho’s last UFC fight, but the wait is finally over.

On May 15 (ChST), Camacho, in a UFC Fight Night 203 lightweight bout at the UFC Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, will return to the octagon to face Manuel “El Loco” Torres, a dangerous fighter from Mexico who will be making his promotion debut following a victory in the UFC Contender series. Torres, desiring his first win in the big leagues, will first have to get by the veteran. Camacho, who is more-determined than ever before, has great respect for his opponent.

“He's going to be dangerous, obviously,” Camacho said. “He's a young cat from from Mexico. He comes from Brandon Moreno's gym. Brandon Moreno's the former 125-pound UFC champion. They have a tough crew over there. He’s young. He's up and coming."

He's wants to make a statement for himself and prove himself to the UFC. So yeah, obviously, he's going to be very dangerous,” added Camacho

“But, you know, man, I'm still in the game and I have experience,” added Camacho. “Not a lot of miles in the last two years.

“It’s going to be, ‘hey man, welcome to the UFC.'”

For Camacho, his return to the world stage is a story of twos: two years out of the cage, infected by two bouts of coronavirus and two straight defeats - an October 2019 loss to Beneil Dariush, followed by a June 2020 fall to Justin Jaynes.

Camacho, the past two years, has not caught a break.

With the Dariush and Jaynes fights behind him, Camacho sought redemption in UFC263, an event that included Camacho on the fight card. But a couple of days before the fight, an automobile accident led to Camacho being scratched from the event. While returning to Irvine, California from a training session in Redondo Beach, California, Camacho and long-time cornerman Cuki Alvarez were driving home on Intestate 405. The freeway, normally a proverbial parking lot of bumper-to-bumper traffic, that night, served as a raceway for the driver of a Ferrari, whose Mario Andretti impersonation caused a five-car pileup, sending multiple people to the hospital and postponing Camacho’s UFC return.

Camacho and Alvarez survived the accident, but the fighter had never been more scared in his life - a twisting menagerie of metal, accompanied by a cacophony of scraping steel, broken glass and flipping automobiles, some twisted beyond recognition, causing their lives to flash before their eyes. As Camacho and Alvarez’s pickup truck flipped onto its roof, things got really slow for the fighter amid the screeching and flying sparks that lit up the night. As the truck slowed down from 70-80 MPH, it slammed into the concrete barrier separating the southbound and northbound lanes.

Camacho avoided death, but he was not without injury - once again, the curse of twos reared its ugly head. The accident injured two vertebrae - his C7 and T1. Had they been damaged a little more, if the accident had sent the fighter a few inches or millimeters in either direction, Camacho’s career may have been over.

Camacho, despite the setbacks and string of bad luck, said that he is stronger than ever and has a new appreciation for physical therapists, doctors, and nutrition.

“I am back 100% after the car accident,” said Camacho, crediting Gregory Miller, a chiropractor, and the staff at Custom Fitness for helping mend his bruised and traumatized body.

“I’m so glad that they were able to fix me up. I found a new appreciation and love for physical therapy and nutrition, not only just for fighting and for my career, but for longevity of life.”

After nearly two years of painstaking physical therapy, Camacho is ready to lock horns in what may be his last-ever fight in the UFC.

“It’s do or die,” said Camacho, whose six-fight UFC contract expires after the fight. Truthfully, right now, it doesn't feel like there's a lot of pressure. Most likely there's going to be pressure. There's always pressure in these fights. But yeah, man, I'm just really focusing and really looking at just just doing my thing."

Camacho told The Guam Daily Post that he is focusing on the things that he can control and he is going to “let them fly and crank it up.”

“I still do it because I absolutely love this thing.”

“I just want to say 'thank you' to everyone for the support. “It's been a long road not only with not fighting, but just long road with all this COVID madness,” Camacho said. “May we all just continue to take ownership of our health and tell our families and tell people important to us and people that we care for that we love them.”

“Our strength is within our people,” he said.