While competing in the Pacific Northwest Invitational men’s tennis tournament Singles B Division on Saturday in Newberg, Oregon, George Fox University Bruins’ Camden Camacho pushed Portland State University Vikings’ Oliver Richards to three sets, but lost to the NCAA Division I Big Sky Conference player 6-4, 4-6, 10-3.

“This was the first time meeting him. I didn’t know anything about him and my game plan was to try to stay in the points for as long as possible and grind it out,” said Camacho, a Father Duenas Memorial School graduate who spent the majority of the match counterpunching from the baseline. “I felt my overall play started off strong, but ended weak, mentally."

After splitting sets, Richards kept the ball in play and dominated the tiebreak.

Camacho said that he “didn’t adjust correctly" and it cost “a lot of free points."

“I believe I could’ve played the third set tiebreak smarter by grinding through the middle, because he was just hitting balls down the middle and letting me go for the errors or winners,” Camacho said.

Joining the NCAA Division III Bruins and Vikings in the five-team invitational are the University of Idaho Vandals and Seattle University Redhawks, both NCAA D1 teams, and the Pacific University Boxers, an NCAA D3 team competing alongside GFU in the Northwest Conference.

Camacho told The Guam Daily Post that he enjoys playing the higher-division teams.

“I love playing higher-level players because it just pushes me to do better," he said.

Camacho, despite losing in the first round, moved on to the consolation, where he was scheduled to play another D1 student-athlete.

Camacho, and Ryan Olson, his doubles partner, are also competing in the Doubles A Division.

