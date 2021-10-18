For the past seven years, Cameron O’Neal has raced in the acclaimed Boston Marathon, this time finishing with a time of 3 hours, 21 minutes, 12 seconds.

O’Neal, 45, just completed his flight training to be a captain on the 737 aircraft for United Airlines. He lives in Tumon and has long been part of the local endurance sports scene. His seven Boston Marathons include last year’s race, which was held virtually because of the pandemic.

Ahead of this year’s Oct. 11 Boston Marathon, O’Neal had to focus on flight training, and the past year of pandemic-canceled races made training somewhat challenging.

“My motivation was tough to keep up along the way for the last year and a half or so. My main goal was to enjoy the race and be excited that we got to complete it in person,” O’Neal said.

He said he was happy to be part of the thousands to return to the city and race in person.

“They cut the field down significantly in size to accommodate the regulations for COVID, so it was fun just being a part of this ‘first’ race back,” he said. “It was interesting to be in Boston for the race in October instead of the usual April race date, as the organizers had to cancel the earlier one and move it to when it might fit in with any COVID restrictions.”

Running with Bib No. 3940, in the 45-49 age division, O’Neal placed 4,060th overall and 575th in his division.

Over 18,000 adult runners from across the nation competed in the 2021 Boston Marathon, with 98% of them completing the race. O’Neal was one of two from Guam.

O’Neal has completed 20 open marathons and 10 Ironman triathlons and has no plans of slowing down. He’s already preparing for next year’s Boston Marathon.

“I am going to run in the Fort Worth Marathon on Nov. 7 in an attempt to qualify for the 2022 Boston Marathon, as I missed my qualifying time this past weekend,” he said.

O’Neal added that returning to just running in the past few years has been a refreshing change of pace.

“I trained fairly intensively for triathlons, primarily Ironmans, for 12 years and that takes its toll on you in this Guam heat, so just focusing on running has been a welcome change and challenge,” he said.

O’Neal expressed gratitude to the race organizations and his wife, Karly, for her continued support.

“Anyone involved in endurance sports knows that nothing is possible without the support of family and friends,” he said.