As Cameron O’Neal entered the rolling-hills porting of the 126th Boston Marathon, he checked his time and knew he was still on pace to break three hours, a goal he had set before the race, something he had never done before.

“Boston is unique in that you run for 16 miles and then hit the big hills for about the next five miles,” O’Neal said. “Going through halfway, I had a little bit of a buffer to break three hours, which was good because the hills used every bit of that buffer.”

With the hills falling off in the distance and several miles of inviting flatland lay ahead, O’Neal kept up his pace as he headed toward the finish line. As he inched ever-closer to his goal, he checked his time once more, then sprinted the last 100 yards.

“Coming in to the finish, my sole motivation was to sprint for that three-hour mark, and I knew it was going to be close,” he said.

As O’Neal crossed the finish line, he looked at his time - 2 hours, 59 minutes, 57 seconds.

Mission accomplished!

O’Neal told The Guam Daily Post that, besides running a sub-three-hour race, his other goals were to set a new personal record, run fast enough to qualify for Boston 2023 and, if those results weren’t achieved, finish the race.

“I am happy to report that everything was achieved this year!” beamed O’Neal.

End of the pandemic

O’Neal has run the Boston Marathon eight times, but shared that the 2022 race was very special. With more-than 28,000 participants entered in different length and age categories, for O’Neal, the race marked the end of the pandemic.

“It had a sense of normalcy to it,” he said, adding that it was very cool that the race took place on Patriots Day and was “back to its regular size.”

When O’Neal ran the 2021 Boston Marathon, he shared that work had gotten in the way of his training and he wasn’t able to run his best race. With 2021 in the past, a blurred stretch of time made possible by the seemingly never-ending COVID pandemic, O’Neal’s race preparation was back on track.

“This year I was able to get back to a proper running schedule in order to test my limits more effectively again,” said the 45-year-old United Airlines captain.

With his eighth Boston Marathon in the record book, records shattered and goals reached, none of it would have been possible with his wife and best friend, Karly O’Neal, by his side.

“Endurance racing isn’t possible without a support crew at home on a daily basis,” Cameron said. “The training for these events are usually weeks/months in the making and that support at home is crucial to being successful on race day.

“I’d like to thank my wife, Karly, for being an amazing source of motivation and for always helping me keep my race-day goals in mind.”