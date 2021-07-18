After multiple rain delays and a slow start to the 2021 Guam Major League Baseball season, the Agat cardinals picked up their first win of the season Friday night against the Agana Heights Cougars at Paseo Baseball Stadium in Hagåtña.

In a game marred with 13 errors, seven from Agana Heights and six from the southern sluggers, the mighty red birds claimed a dramatic 16-15 come-from- behind victory.

After the top of the sixth innings, a frame where the Cougars exploded for seven runs, Agana Heights led 15-10. Agana Heights’ production was partially motivated by the Cardinals' nine-run fifth inning.

From the sixth inning on, Agat held the Cougars scoreless and plated six baserunners of their own.

For the Cardinals, from the mound, with two strikeouts, Leo Eber was awarded the win. Eber, equally as effective with bat in hand, hit 3-5, scored a run and knocked in another. Teammate Joel Sablan, perfect from the plate, went 3-3, including an RBI-single. Helping Agat amass 15 total base hits, Coby Barnes was 2-5, scored a run and connected for one RBI. Kyle Arce, who scored two runs, also chipped in with an RBI.

For the Cougars, Ray Quintanilla went 1-5, scored twice and smashed a triple. Jacob Concepcion, was also 1-5, scored twice and pounded home a pair of Cougars.

In today’s GML double-header, the Jr. Nationals will take on the Dodgers at 2 p.m. and the Blue Jays will square off against the Spartans at 7 p.m.

All games are played at Paseo Stadium.