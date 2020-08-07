In the days leading up to the island shutting down, as Guam’s role in the coronavirus pandemic had become official, Guam Adventist Academy senior Carlos Leon Guerrero had been looking forward to fourth-quarter track and field. Since Adventist didn't have a team of its own, he had joined Southern High School’s squad and was ready to put his training to the test.

But in mid-March, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero declared a public health emergency, locked down all nonessential public and private operations, and effectively canceled all sporting competitions.

“The 3,000-meter was my bread and butter,” said Leon Guerrero, who joined Southern’s track team in his junior year. “It sucks that I only had one track and field season.”

Learning that the season had been canceled “brought me down a peg,” he added.

Without competition, and with no chance to blow off steam and become a better athlete, Carlos Leon Guerrero remained locked up with his family in their Santa Rita home and struggled through the rest of the school year, stating he hadn’t been looking forward to graduation, prom or other milestone-marking, final chapter activities.

“I didn’t really want a graduation, I didn’t really care,” Carlos Leon Guerrero said. “This was a win to me.

“I don’t like being in front of crowds and stuff. And, plus, we had a graduation for middle school, and that was good enough for me.”

As a junior, he had thought about attending prom, but the budget-conscious elite student-athlete wasn’t about to shell out big bucks for a dance.

“I missed the Southern prom my junior year, but I did not feel so bad when I heard the price,” he said.

"As a senior, missing it was not really a big deal to me," he added.

Coping with boredom and challenges

Before the lockdown, with most of his required classes finished, Carlos Leon Guerrero had been breezing through the final semester and was bored, spending his days watching the painfully slow hour, minute, and second hands laboriously and monotonously sweep the clock. With math, language, and physical education boxes all ticked, his mind wandered and he hoped that something would end the boredom.

“I spent so much time praying for a meteorite or some sort of plague to hit so that I (didn’t) have to go to school,” he said. “When I wished for that, I did not have online school in mind. Man, the homework was something else.”

As a competitor, whether running cross-country or setting new personal records in distance races, his focus earned him recognition as one of the island’s best athletes. At home, stuck in front of a computer, his attention waned as he struggled to find motivation with online education.

“Online school is overrated and exhausting,” he said. “I feel bad for the poor souls that may be taking it next school year.”

There’s always distractions, always, Carlos Leon Guerrero said.

“It takes a lot of willpower and stuff,” he added.

“The fact that you’re on your computer and you can see the tabs that have video games or whatever, like social media,” was challenging, he said.

With weeks until graduation, Carlos Leon Guerrero felt like he was limping to the finish line.

“We were just trying to get through it, really,” he said. “I don’t think the teachers liked it, or the students.”

On a race track, or running through streets and jungles, Carlos Leon Guerrero had a plan, outrun the competition and strive for the podium. Online education presented new challenges that were difficult to figure out.

“I didn’t know we were having a class one day and stuff, and my grade suffered because of it,” he said. “They used links and stuff.”

Before the pandemic, although he wasn’t excited to leave the comfort of home for the short trek across Cross Island Road to GAA, it was better than waking up and logging onto his computer for class.

It’s just the fact that sleeping and working in the same place was less than desirable, he said.

With only six people in his graduating class, normal for the boutique-size private school founded by the Seventh-day Adventist Church in 1949, Carlos Leon Guerrero missed seeing his friends and had not realized the importance of an in-person education.

He said he's going to miss, “some of my friends because they’re all going to college in the states, most of them,” he said, adding he started an electrician’s apprenticeship with his father, Kenneth Leon Guerrero, the owner and founder of Kindo Electric.

“I kind of just started really, at the end of summer,” Carlos Leon Guerrero said.

I think it’s a good path, he added.

Favorite teachers

At GAA, Carlos Leon Guerrero said he was most inspired by two teachers, Chaz Spellman and Patty Rikin.

He considered the two teachers and their lessons unique.

“I have been a student at GAA for 13 years, from kindergarten to senior year,” Carlos Leon Guerrero said. “One teacher that I admired was Mr. Spellman, who taught Bible and physical education. He was in the Marines, and had many interesting stories to tell."

In particular, a harrowing tale of a close encounter with a life-and-death situation captured Carlos Leon Guerrero’s imagination.

“He was about to shoot someone across the road in - I think - the Middle East, but he didn’t because a group of kids ran by,” Carlos Leon Guerrero recalled. “So, he never killed anyone.”

“He said it was an ‘act of God’ or something,” Carlos Leon Guerrero recalled his teacher having told him.

“What is the chance that a group of kids is just going to run out of a house and stop him from killing someone?” Carlos Leon Guerrero asked. “It was so close.”

In Rikin’s anatomy class, Carlos Leon Guerrero was drawn to how she had beaten cancer and how she was able to break down the complex course into something interesting and manageable.

“It was really chill,” he said. “If you had questions, she would really explain it and help out.

“She is an interesting person.”

Hello, running, it's nice to meet you

When Carlos Leon Guerrero was first introduced to running, he was a 13-year-old middle schooler and quickly emerged as one of the island’s fastest cross-country athletes. In high school, as a junior, he tried out for Southern’s team and ascended to the top of the lineup.

“I just really like running for some reason,” he said. “It was one of the only sports that I did and my friends didn’t.

“All my other friends did sports like basketball and stuff, and I did running, and I was kind of good at it. That was one upper hand I had on them.”

It’s very motivating, he said.

Not only did he excel at sport, hanging out with public school kids introduced new perspectives and filled a void.

“It was really interesting seeing another point of view on school,” he said.

“They asked me, ‘how do rumors work? Do you have rumors and stuff? What if a fight breaks out?’” he recalled his friends from Southern having told him.

“'Dude, if a fight breaks out, you’re probably in it,’” he would answer them.

With Southern High cross-country head coach Marv Linder inspiring the team, Carlos Leon Guerrero learned the sport’s intricacies and strategies. Linder, who also serves as Southern’s athletic director, coached Carlos Leon Guerrero to the podium.

In 2019, in 18 minutes, 31.4 seconds, at the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam All-Island Cross-Country Meet, Carlos Leon Guerrero placed third.

“He was a good coach,” Carlos Leon Guerrero said.

“Some of the parents hear him - from other schools - and they say, ‘wow, he’s really mean,’” he recalled. “But I never thought he was really mean and stuff. He seems more like a football coach than a running coach.

“He’s very caring.”

At the All-Island meet, as Carlos Leon Guerrero pushed to the front of the pack, he would look back and see the masses right on his heels.

"My favorite moment was the cross-country All-Island meet," he said. “The thing that makes it special is that almost every cross-country runner is running at once.

“I would look back and see a hundred or so runners not so far behind me.”

With his high school running career in the past, and as he circles the island learning a trade, Carlos Leon Guerrero is unsure of what tomorrow will bring.

“I’m not really sure of my future,” he said.