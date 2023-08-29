For the second straight month, two members of the same bowling team battled it out for the Pin Point Senior Monthly Championship title. This month, it was first-timer Joe Castro who outgunned fellow Friday night teammate Jesse Eyoel 244-169, with handicap, to take his first-ever senior bowling title.

While Eyoel may have lost to Castro, Eyoel won the highly anticipated Last Man Standing progressive pot competition when he passed up a guaranteed 20% payout and went for it all by crushing a second strike in a row to take the entire $1,400-plus pot. That, along with his second-place winnings, made it a very profitable $1,600 payday.

The top 16 championship run began with the bracket eliminations. In Pool A, Ray Santos and Joe Murphy advanced over Jim Pinaula, Arlene Reyes, Bill Taimanglo, and Bill Roberto. Santos, however, had to beat out Reyes and Taimanglo in a roll-off to advance. In Pool B, Henry Abasta, Edgar Nalundasan, Manny Tagle, and Frank San Agustin fell to July runner-up Liz Langas and Art Dulla to move to the next round.

Langas continued her title quest by eliminating Dulla and fourth-seed Friday night teammate Rick Ada to go into the semifinals against Eyoel. Third-seed Zaldy Ponce sent Santos and Murphy packing with his 266 score to head into the semifinals against Castro.

The semifinal was when the lane transitions got to test each competitor’s will to win as a steady spare game and a couple of strikes got Castro past Ponce in the race to two wins to head into the championship round. It was tougher for Eyoel as he had to rally a comeback and some luck from the bowling gods to beat Langas in a roll-off to advance.

The title finale went to the person who made the fewest errors because of the toughening lane conditions. Castro took advantage of several miscues by Eyoel with a nearly error-free game to get bragging rights as the senior champion for the month of August. Castro stated that he never would have thought he would make it to the final round let alone win it outright.

All participants are also awarded points to be eligible for the final year-end tournament in December.