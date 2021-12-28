After clinching the top spot in the blue belt and open weight divisions of the North American Grappling Association San Diego Grappling Championship, Vandric Castro sat down to reflect on his years of training, which started at home on Guam.

Castro said he went into the NAGA tournament in August expecting only to have some fun and get a better idea of where his jiujitsu skills ranked compared to others.

“I just took it match by match, did my best, remembered my training, and then found myself on the first-place podiums for both the 150 and 160-pound blue belt division and the open weight division,” he said.

Up against a number of competitors from different parts of the country, the 25-year-old Inarajan boy had some serious skill.

“Coming out on top was a very surreal experience as it was my first ever BJJ competition,” Castro recalled. “I was surprised, overwhelmed and humbled all at once.”

Castro fought seven matches that day, back-to-back. The tournament was a special life experience, the Notre Dame High School alumnus said. One of the main takeaways for him was a deeper appreciation of delayed gratification and how it really does pay off.

With some extra effort here and there, that makes a difference, Castro said.

Another takeaway for Castro was an upgrade in rank.

“Thereafter, I was promoted to purple belt by my current jiujitsu Professor Baret Yoshida,” Castro said.

Castro currently practices at Baret Submissions San Diego, where he trains with famed mixed martial artist Baret Yoshida.

For Castro, his martial arts career took root on the island. He started practicing judo for many years before transitioning to jiujitsu.

"Judo was my first love in terms of grappling sports. I trained under Sensei Ric Blas Sr., his son Ric Blas Jr., Sensei Gen Imai, Sensei Mike Kohn, and Sensei Jerome Advincula,” he said.

He started practicing judo at 8 years old, took a hiatus for about a year, then resumed with his practice throughout his middle school and high school career. He also practiced at times during in his college years when he’d come home to the island for summer and winter breaks.

“Judo’s taken me many places and has afforded me many valuable experiences in terms of travel, competition, and personal growth,” Castro said.

Since transitioning to jiujitsu, judo isn’t necessarily a formal practice for Castro but he continues to incorporate drills at home and use those skills and movements in his jiujitsu practice at Baret Submissions San Diego.

Jiujitsu has been Castro's primary martial art of choice as of the last four years.

“I first started training jiujitsu under Professor Stephen Roberto at the Purebred Academy,” Castro said. “Much of what I learned under his tutelage is still very evident in my strategy, and I owe him and the rest of the team a big thanks.”

With the NAGA win under his newly upgraded purple belt, Castro is looking forward to competing in more jiujitsu tournaments. He’s targeting a December IBJJF Worlds Gi Championship competition where he will be competing in the purple belt featherweight (154 lbs) and absolute divisions.

“As for future goals, I simply want to take jiujitsu and judo as far as my mind and body will allow. They’re fun sports that I feel keep you in check with who you are and with how much you as person can push to see something through,” he said. “I just hope and pray to remain in good health mentally and physically so that I can keep practicing even into my later years.”

Castro said the biggest lesson that judo and jiujitsu have taught him is, that “it’s nearly impossible to thrive on your own.”

“By nature, judo and jiujitsu necessitate active training partners, people who will drill with you, spar with you, and compete with you. Although, the act of engaging in the sport is pretty much a microcosm for war, there is a surprising end result,” Castro said. “Everyone involved gets better, win or lose. It’s downright beautiful and totally worth practicing. “

For those who are interested in practicing judo or jiujitsu on Guam, Castro said just go for it.

He acknowledged that the practice in the beginning comes with challenges.

“Things might even get worse before it gets better, but that’s probably true for most things you try,” he said. “What’s important in any endeavor, is seizing the opportunity to take a clear look at your weaknesses and to do something about it, to make an action plan for effecting change within yourself that will not only better yourself but better those around you — training partners, family, co-workers, random passers-by, etc.”