In a year that has brought unprecedented cancellation of sports, Hannah Cathey, along with the rest of the Bob Jones University women’s cross-country team, is basking in the glory of a national championship for the first time in the program’s history. On Nov. 14, BJU won the National Christian College Athletic Association Division II title at the Joplin Sports Authority and Ozark Christian College at Seneca Cross Country Course in Joplin, Missouri.

Hannah Cathey, a graduate of Harvest Christian Academy, had originally not planned to run cross-country when she arrived at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, but quickly changed her mind after realizing how much she missed it.

“By the end of fall semester of college, I realized that I needed to do cross-country and run again because I just did not want to stay away from it anymore,” said Cathey, who is now a sophomore at the university.

To Cathey’s surprise, the team she was about to join was well on its way to winning a historic national championship.

“To be honest, when I joined the team, I didn’t know how serious the team dynamic is and didn’t know we had the possibility of going that far and winning,” Cathey said, as she expressed a feeling of amazement after winning the championship.

Prior to winning the national championship, the Bruins won the NCCAA South Region championship title on Oct. 31. That was the moment Cathey realized the team had a real shot of winning it all.

Being the best in your respective sport is not easy at any level. The Bruins had to work hard, but throughout the COVID-19 pandemic they also had to consider how to do it in a safe environment. For example, Cathey, who was also supposed to run track and field in the spring, couldn’t due to the cancellation of the semester. Her coach, Landon Bright, was then sending workouts for the team to do throughout the summer.

Cathey is grateful to Bright for prioritizing the team’s health and being flexible in how the runners conducted their training.

“I think with the pandemic currently going on, we all prioritized our health, even myself, individually," Cathey said. "Coach always told us to get enough sleep and he was willing to adjust our practice times for it too. I think the flexibility of the coach and his willingness to work with our own personal needs, which could be working through injuries or just simply getting sleep, is what made this possible."

The unity of the team ultimately brought them to their goal of winning a championship.

“I think what makes this team so special is the bond we have," Cathey said. "As a girls team, from experiences in high school teams, it’s easy and very common to have drama within the team and a divide. But our team, whenever we have a run that's not a team practice and on our own, I know that I can count on anyone on the team to go on a run with.”

In the title-winning race, Bob Jones placed first overall among 10 teams with three runners finishing among the top five finishers. Cathey, in 22 minutes, 31 seconds, more than 2:20 faster that her season-opening time, finished in 17th place.