CCP gets new green, more renovations planned

The Country Club of the Pacific management team announced on Wednesday that the picturesque 13th green has been renovated and is open for play.

Primary to the improved playability of the new green is the installation of Trinity Zoysia turfgrass. CCP is the first course in the Asia Pacific Region to install the highly durable turf, CCP stated in a news release.

Trinity Zoysia is a drought-tolerant grass that provides playability to the highest levels with sustainable attributes of low water and fertilizer. Golfers will enjoy its lush and smooth texture, making the green’s condition perfect for play by all skill levels.

“The Trinity Zoysia green is revolutionary and will increase playability of the course,” said Ben Ferguson, general manager of Pacific Islands Club Guam, which oversees the management of CCP. “We are excited to announce this development for Guam’s golf community and our visitors.”

The renovation of the 13th green is the first on an aggressive list of ongoing improvements, according to CCP. Other planned developments include renovation of other greens and tee boxes, reconditioning of bunkers and improved upkeep of the course’s aesthetics, including improved vistas.

“CCP is a beautiful property, with incredible views, Ferguson said. “We’ve undergone some substantial upkeep of the property to open up the views of the ocean throughout the course. Feedback from our regular players and first-time visitors has been positive.”

Activity at CCP, which has increased, and, with several planned charitable tournaments, is expected to continue.

“The improvements at CCP are substantial,” said Guam National Golf Federation President Richard Sablan. “CCP is full of history and nostalgia, and it’s a great place to play.”

“We invite our island’s golfers to come out and see the improvements for themselves,” Ferguson said. “They’ll like the changes we’ve made to a course that has been a longtime favorite.”