Country Club of the Pacific (CCP) Guam, in Yona, recently announced Brian Quichocho’s appointment as its newest golf course superintendent. He will assist the management team in overall golf course operations and maintenance.

Quichocho has served as golf course superintendent for Onward Talofofo Golf Club since 2006, and previously as an assistant golf course superintendent at the Onward Mangilao Golf Club in 2005. With over 26 years of experience in golf course operations, turf grass management, and country club maintenance, Quichocho now joins CCP to further guide the progression of the Yona country club.

“I am excited to welcome Brian to the CCP team,” said Ben Ferguson, senior managing director of PHR Ken Micronesia, Inc. and general manager of Pacific Islands Club. “His multifaceted professional experience speaks for itself, and he will serve a fundamental role in the ongoing and future developments of Guam’s oldest and most prestigious golf course.”

With a love of golf originating from his childhood, Quichocho first worked in the golf industry as a part-time starter at CCP during his college years at the University of Guam. His time spent at CCP sparked a deeper interest in the golf industry, which led him to pursue a certification in golf course management at the Mundus Institute, a golf management school located in Phoenix, Arizona.

After completing the certification program at Mundus Institute, he started at Raven Golf Club in Arizona as a spray technician. Quichocho eventually pursued work as an irrigation manager at other Arizona-based country clubs, including Estrella Mountain Ranch and Whirlwind Golf Club.

“Brian has a great hands-on approach to golf course management, and he has already been instrumental in making significant enhancements to the property,” added Jonathan Cramer, CCP general manager. “We are excited to collaborate with him on how we can further grow and develop CCP into Guam’s premier golf course.”

CCP, which boasts of some of the island’s most breathtaking views of southern Guam and the Pacific Ocean, is an 18-hole championship golf course that opened in May of 1973.