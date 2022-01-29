Amid the fourth surge of coronavirus to hit the island in almost two years, fueled by the highly transmissible but less lethal omicron variant, interscholastic sports experienced a brief pause, but will reopen with competition as early as this weekend.

The Guam Daily Post received revised and approved second quarter sports schedules from both the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association and the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam, the organizations that manage middle school and high school sports.

Interscholastic high school athletics will consist of the following sports: interleague paddling, wrestling, softball and boys and girls basketball; public school boys soccer and tennis; and private school boys and girls tennis and golf.

While the decision to halt the season for nearly two weeks was based on a record number of positive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus, daily reported cases have ranged in the high triple digits for close to three weeks.

On Jan. 19, Marv Linder, the acting director of public school sports, told the Post that the decision to pause sports was “due to the high number of cases and teams unable to participate.”

As Guam joins several other nations placed on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list of high-risk locations where COVID-19 transmission is surging, the CDC has offered guidance to middle and high schools to “cancel or hold high-risk sports and and extracurricular activities virtually.” The CDC recognizes wrestling as a high-risk sport for coronavirus transmission.

High-risk extracurricular activities are those in which increased exhalation occurs, such as activities that involve singing, shouting, band or exercise, especially when conducted indoors, the CDC posted on its website.

High school wrestling is scheduled to begin today at two locations: Father Duenas Memorial School's Phoenix Center and Tiyan High School. Both venues open their doors at 9 a.m., and will feature teams from Southern High School, Okkodo High School, John F. Kennedy High School, Tiyan High School, Simon Sanchez High School, Guam High School, George Washington High School, Notre Dame High School and Father Duenas Memorial School.

“At a minimum, screening testing should be offered to people who are not fully vaccinated,” the CDC added.

The Guam Daily Post contacted the IIAAG and GDOE ISA, but, as of press time, the organizations had not responded.