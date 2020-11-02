Editor's Note: This is the first in a series of articles chronicling CHamoru athletes who are making names for themselves around the world in collegiate athletics. The series kicks off with part one of a three-parter on Cente K. Borja, a football player at Southern Oregon University, who, on his journey to greatness, was forced to grow up quickly and overcome incredible obstacles.

When Vicente "Cente" K. Borja was 9 years old, Liz and Frank "Kiko" Borja, his adoptive patents, left Guam and boarded a plane for Oregon. Cente Borja hated leaving the island and, as soon the family settled into the new environment, he rebelled.

He thought that if could be a bad enough kid and get into enough fights, they would have to take him back.

"I was just always fighting," said Cente Borja, who is now 20 years old. "I felt - in my head - if I would always fight and rebel, then maybe they would send me back to Guam. That’s why I was such a bad kid. I just tried to plot some schemes to get sent back home because I missed back home."

One day, while living in Medford, Oregon, a loud knock on the front door echoed through the apartment and a sick feeling poured through Cente as he peered through the upstairs bedroom window. Hoping he had still been asleep and it was just a bad dream, he rubbed his eyes as two police officers and a patrol car came into focus.

Three weeks earlier, Cente Borja, who had been a fifth-grader at Kennedy Elementary School, had gotten into a fight and was accused of pulling a knife on two young classmates.

He had already been expelled from school. Now what?

As soon as his father opened the door, the cops asked him for identification and explained why they were there.

“My dad came upstairs to grab his wallet or something and I said, ‘Dad, why are they out there?’” Cente Borja recalled having told his father in the sweetest, most-innocent voice imaginable. “He kind of looked at me and shook his head in disappointment. He wasn’t mad. He didn’t hit me or anything. He didn’t spank me. Nothing. He just looked at me, shook his head, and walked downstairs.

“At that moment, I kinda felt I grew up.”

Locked out and headed to Lincoln

Unable to come within a 100 feet of Kennedy Elementary, Cente Borja’s parents enrolled him into Abraham Lincoln Elementary and football. His parents felt that the sport would be a good outlet, and Cente Borja wanted to play.

If his father's silent scorn had set him straight, then football started the 11-year-old on a path toward responsibility. On the field, he learned about teamwork and responsibility, had a constructive environment to blow off steam and he fell in love with the sport.

The faster he ran and the harder he hit, the more praise he received.

While it took 11 years to realize, during his first practice with the North Medford Black Tornado, Cente Borja had found his calling.

“We started out racing,” Cente Borja said. “I was the fastest guy on the team. … That kind of opened up the gate. I was a running back and I was a corner, so I was able to hit people at corner and, at running back, they just gave me the ball and I ran as fast as I could.”

With Cente Borja's delinquency not so far behind him, he left Lincoln and re-enrolled into Kennedy.

Later that summer, Kennedy’s principal had reportedly resigned, the boys who had falsely accused Cente Borja recanted their story, and he was allowed back into school.

Cente Borja described the relationship with the principal and his family as strained.

“The principal didn’t really like me, and my mom kind of got into it with the principal,” he said. “She tried to claim that there was film of me pulling out a knife and fighting and stuff. Whenever the principal said ‘there was film’ and we tried to ask for it, … she wouldn’t pull it out.

“Coincidentally, she resigned after that year.”

Cente Borja said that “the two kids that claimed that I stabbed them and stuff, they ended up becoming two of my best friends growing up. Now, I am still friends with them to this day.

“They told me ‘It wasn’t true, they were just being dumb,’” he said. “I grew up in that time, and I can’t hold a grudge. I can, but it’s not me right now. … They know I didn’t do anything wrong, and I know. Now, everybody else knows it.

“I’m not that kid that I set out to be.”

Making a name for himself

By the time Cente Borja had reached Hedrick Middle School, his football talent was frightening and the community noticed.

“It wasn’t until I really started football that everybody saw potential that I could be something,” Cente Borja said. “Once that started, I have the whole community behind my back now.”

After his sixth grade season, Cente Borja was named defensive MVP.

At North Medford High School, on the freshman team, he was also named defensive MVP.

After his ninth-grade season, he made the varsity squad.

Cente Borja said North Medford High didn't usually allow underclassmen to play varsity football.

“You don’t really play varsity until your junior year,” he said.“For me, my sophomore year, I got moved up and I started, and it was fun. I got to play with all the big guys, all the older guys. I was like 15, 16 playing with all the 18-year-olds.

“I was having a blast.”

When Cente Borja finished high school, he had become one of the state’s most respected defensive backs, and as a prolific punt and kickoff return specialist, and wideout and slot receiver, the scholarship offers started to roll in.

With seven or eight offers, Cente Borja chose Southern Oregon University, a powerhouse in the National Association of Intercollegiate Association’s Cascade Conference, located close to home in Ashland, Oregon.

With a rich history of success, in 2014, the SOU Raiders had won the NAIA National Championship and Cente Borja wanted a part of that.

“At Southern Oregon, I felt at home,” he said.