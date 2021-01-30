Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a series of articles chronicling CHamoru athletes who are making names for themselves around the world in collegiate sports. In this third part of a multipart piece on Cente K. Borja, a football player at Southern Oregon University, we learn how, despite starting on a path filled with juvenile delinquency, an unstable family environment, and a series of unfortunate events, Borja overcame great obstacles and vowed to give back to the world and promote his deeply rooted culture.

When Vicente "Cente" K. Borja was 9 years old, Liz Borja and Frank "Kiko" Sablan, his adoptive parents, took him away from Guam and relocated to Medford, Oregon. He hated living so far away from his island and he rebelled.

Nearly as soon as the plane landed, Cente Borja started getting into trouble. He figured that if he was a bad enough kid, his adoptive parents, who are his aunt and uncle, would have no choice but to take him back.

He was wrong.

Three weeks after being expelled from Kennedy Elementary School for allegedly pulling a knife on a couple of students, a police cruiser rolled up to his family’s apartment and banged on the door. With very few words exchanged between Cente Borja and Sablan, he knew he had messed up for the last time and he was scared straight.

“I kind of flipped it around myself,” Cente Borja said. … “That was the day that I realized, ‘I’ve got to straighten up and it’s not looking bad on me, it’s looking bad on them (his family). From there, I started football and I kind of took off with it. I’ve been doing good. I have the whole community behind me and they’re still behind me today.”

Although Cente Borja was later exonerated for the incident, one that got him expelled from school and garnered ill glances from some passersby who didn’t really know him but knew of the event, he had been a naughty kid and his adoptive parents thought football might teach him the discipline he was badly lacking.

They were right.

Quickly, Cente Borja found structure he had been sorely missing and he discovered one of his life’s passions. He soon learned that he could take his frustrations out on the field and, the harder he hit the opposing players, the more praise he received from his family, coaches and fans. And, as an added bonus, he didn’t get into trouble.

For about the next six years, Cente Borja became not only one of the strongest, most sought-after football players in Oregon, but also excelled inside the classroom, eventually earning a scholarship to Southern Oregon University.

“I graduated one of the top in my class. I got offered to play football at a college,” said Cente Borja, who graduated from North Medford High School.

As Cente Borja matured, surrounded by younger family members, he felt compelled to lead by example and become a role model. Even when times got tough and Sablan suffered a debilitating stroke and Liz Borja left the family without any notice, Cente Borja remained resolute. Although he felt like crumbling, he never did, at least not in front of the understanding gaze of loved ones.

“My main thing is, I just knew I had little ones looking up to me, like I would try to look up to when I was younger. I have a niece, too (Tomia Duenas). She’s my eldest sister’s daughter. I had her out here,” Cente Borja said. “I was helping take care of her. I didn’t want her to see me break down. I didn’t want her to see me go down the wrong path."

Cente Borja also had a lot of help from his girlfriend, his rock.

“I’ve had my girlfriend (Rylan Austin) for the past six years, so when all this stuff first started happening, she was kind of like my rock that held me together. She was there just in case. It never took me down.”

He said that there were nights “where I didn’t know what to do, what to say and I would just blank and I would just break down.”

“‘I can’t let problems I can’t control take me down,’” he would tell himself.

Guam is in his blood

When Cente Borja finishes college, he plans to become a teacher and to introduce a taste of CHamoru culture to Oregon.

He said that he already has investors who believe in him and are helping fund his dream of owning and operating Guahan Grindz, a food truck specializing in CHamoru soul food.

“I like to bring a little bit of home back out here,” he said. … “If I get to do what I love and still get to support the people that are from Guam that don’t really get the opportunity to eat how we eat back home, it’s kind of a win-win situation.”

He added that It’s kind of like the Rocky Balboa kind of thing, referring to Sylvester Stallone’s character who was a champion athlete and later opened a restaurant in “Rocky,” the 1976 Hollywood film that won The Academy Award for Best Picture. “He had his own restaurant and he was one of the greatest of all time in the movie.

"I want to have my own restaurant and have my own story behind it.”