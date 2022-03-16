In compliance with the Department of Public Health and Social Service Guidance Memo No. 2022-06, Guam International Raceway Motorcycle and ATV Corporation held its second race of the early season in Yigo on Sunday.

With eight more rounds of high-flying, dirt-churning action slated for throughout the year, the 2022 Monster Energy Guam Motocross Championships second round provided thrills, chills and spills throughout the day-long competition.

As competitive motocross action got underway, the Kids Minibike and ATV Divisions were the first to grace the challenging course. After the youngsters gained experience and added points, the older, more-experienced riders wowed all in attendance in the Open Motocross and ATV Divisions.

Once again, the hard work from a few great motocross supporters such as Phillips and Sons, Fleet Services and Rocky Mountain Precast - to name a few - was evident as riders flew over the wild, jump-filled, nerve-bending race course.

JR Cepeda, competing on his No. 7 Yamaha in the Open Motorcycle class, won the heat’s opening round. Cepeda, whose stellar performance was foreshadowed by a spectacular Round 1 performance, kept his winning streak alive and led every lap.

Little Jon Aguon challenged Cepeda, but the veteran off-roader on his trusty, metal steed, a Cycles Plus Kawasaki, was unable to catch the younger rider as he suffered a flat tire in the opening round.

With Aguon’s tire repaired between heats, the wiley champion got the best of Cepeda in Heat No. 2., as he powered through a high-speed bowl turn. As Aguon kicked up dirt and filled the air with dust, Cepeda tried to catch up but was too far back to claim the lead.

After the dust settled, Aguon earned a checkered flag and Cepeda placed second.

In the Open ATV class, the unstoppable Georgie Santos, riding a Kawasaki, dominated both heats. Santos, literally and figuratively, left the competition in the dust.

Defending champion Robert Bucek, riding his Cycles Plus LTR 450, made up serious ground but was unable to overtake the spectacular Santos. Camillo Lorenzo, on his No. 88 Yamaha, placed third.

In the Schoolboy/Girl class, Abraham Guerrero, aboard a KTM, won both heats. Placing second, Lawrence Limtiaco raced his Kawasaki hard and true. Mariana Wenden, also on a KTM, rounded out the podium.

In the Open Minibike class, Richard Wenden, on his Rocky Mountain Precast KTM, had a serious battle with last year’s 65cc champ, Jonathan Aguon. Aguon, riding a bigger, faster bike than he is used to, gave Wenden a run for his money all the way to the finish.

While Wenden won Heat No. 1, the younger Aguon was the hands-down winner in Heat No. 2.

In other class results

• Open Novice Motorcycle class: Zach Cruz, Lawrence Limtiaco, Derek Markley

• 450cc Motorcycle class: Little John Aguon, JR Cepeda, Mike Limtiaco

• 250cc Motorcycle: Blaze Aiken, Larry Limtiaco, Jordan Leon Guerrero

• Over 40 Vet Motorcycle: Mike Limtiaco, Larry Limtiaco, Jeff Rios

• 150cc Kids Minibike: Jonaye Cruz

• 85cc Kids Minibike: Jonathan Aguon, Richard Wenden, Arceo Kanen

• Womens Minibike: Mariana Wenden. Jonaye Cruz, Nicole DR

• 65cc Kids Minibike: Alize Mondia, Daniel Glen Jr. Salas, Talon Diaz San Nicolas

• 50cc Kids Minibike: Cannen Brooks, Jeriah Guzman, Cason Brooks

• Kids Mini Atv Race: Austin Quinata, Taiden Blaz, Troy Larance

• Kids Mini Atv Intro: Gavin Lorenzo, Roger Nauta, Ava Zapatos

Up next on the 2022 motocross schedule, Round 3 will be held on Sunday, April 24. Those interested in getting involved or looking for more information can visit girmac.teamapp.com or contact Robert Bucek at 727-5381.

(Daily Post Staff)