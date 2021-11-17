Racers heated up the Guam International Raceway in Yigo on Sunday, churning out dust and mud with one round left to go in the 2021 Monster Energy Guam Motocross Championships.

All divisions were filled out with riders, and a reworked course with new features lent itself well as Mother Nature orchestrated a perfect day for high-flying moto action.

In the hotly contested Open Class, JR Cepeda took home the overall win, closing the gap on perennial champion Lil Jon Aguon. In the first heat, Blaze Aiken blasted out of the gates with a thundering herd of riders, including Guam champions Lil Jon Aguon and Cepeda. Cepeda quickly slid into second after the first turn with Lil Jon Aguon glued to his rear wheel. The trio stayed close in that lineup all the way to the checkers.

In Heat 2, Cepeda captured the lead at the start, with Blaze Aiken and Lil Jon Aguon chasing. Lil Jon Aguon fought hard, rubbing tires to try and slip past Blaze Aiken to take on Cepeda. However, Cepeda hit another gear, stretching the lead out and leaving Blaze Aiken and Lil Jon Aguon to fight for second- and third-place scraps. At the checkers, it was Cepeda with the heat two win and the round 9 overall win with Lil Jon Aguon just getting past Blaze Aiken for second earning a third overall for the round. Blaze Aiken took third in the heat. Mike Limtiaco and Marshal Vawters rounded out the top five in a 12-man heat.

The final round is slated for Nov, 28 and the 2021 champion is still be determined in the open class. Lil Jon Aguon holds a 21-point lead over Cepeda. The battle for the title will come down to Lil Jon Aguon and Cepeda, making for an exciting finish to what has been a long hard-fought 2021 motocross season.

• In the 450, Lil Jon Aguon earned the overall win with Limtiaco and Vawters rounding out the top three.

• 250: Cepeda, Blaze Aiken and Lil Jon Aguon.

• Over 40 Vet: Limtiaco, Lil Jon Aguon and Jeff Rios. Only eight points separate the top four in the Over 40 Vet class with Kim Aiken holding the one-point edge. Limtiaco, Lil Jon Aguon and Bong Radam make up the rest of the spread.

• Schoolboy/girl: Abraham Guerrero, Jordan Leon Guerrero and Damian Manibusan

• Open Novice: Zac Cuz, Keenan Taijeron and Franklin Fujihia Sr.

• Open ATV: George Santos, Robert Bucek and James Lujan

• Women’s Minibike: Jessani Leon Guerrero, Mariana Wenden and Breane Larance

• Open Kids Minibike: Richard Wenden, Lawrence Limtiaco and Isiah Salas

• 85cc Kids Minibike: Richard Wenden, Lawrence Limtiaco and Isiah Salas

• 150cc Kids: Jessani Leon Guerrero

• 65cc Kids Minibike: Jonboy Aguon, Alize Mondia and Travin Blaz

• 50cc Kids Minibike: Jeriah Guzman and Kyan Mayo

• Kids Mini ATV: Gavin Lorenzo, Aria Zapatos and Ava Marie Zapatos

The final round of the 2021 Monster Energy Guam Motocross Championships will be held Nov. 28 at the Guam International Raceway. Gates open at 8:30 a.m.