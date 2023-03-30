The Guam International Raceway Sunday, under ideal conditions both on the course and with the weather which had graciously provided a full day of tropical blue skies accompanied by a comforting cool ocean breeze, hosted Round 4 of the Monster Energy Guam Motocross Championships.

Event organizers, in a press release, described another great day of racing for all the racers, fans, families and friends that assembled at the Guam International Raceway for an adrenaline-filled display of dirt-roosting motocross.

With the highly anticipated return of APL Guam Smokin' Wheels, slated for April 21-22, after a several-year absence due to COVID-19 restrictions, the weekend had racers buzzing with excitement.

With international motocross stars Dr. D Doug Dubach and Sean Lipanovich flying in from the states, and with New Zealand’s James “Robo” Robinson returning for another run at Guam’s local stars, this years 40th running of Smokin' Wheels is being touted as a won’t-want-to-miss extravaganza. Joining them will be a host of racers from Japan, along with the gear greats from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands who are all making their preparations for what is shoring up to be a historic event.

Guam raceway officials stated in the release that many riders from Guam are still very concerned that the Guam Racing Federation has been served with an eviction letter by the Chamorro Land Trust Commission, which was supposed to be executed last month but was extended until May.

“Sadly, and most unfortunately for all of our islands residents, legal motor sports on Guam will be soon coming to an end,” a race official stated in the press release. “There is some hope with Bill 56-37, which is currently at the Legislature and waiting on being brought forward by the current speaker that Guam's only home for motor sports might be able to remain. This Bill 56-37 has the support of Sens. (Dwayne) San Nicolas, (Roy) Quinata, (William) Parkinson, and (Joe) San Agustin who have all been in attendance at the raceway in support of the racers, their families and keeping the Guam International Raceway open for all the island’s people.”

For those interested in supporting the Guam International Raceway, an online petition can be signed at guamraceway.com.

Amid anxiety and tension surrounding the raceway’s tenuous future, Round 4 was filled with championship-level, dirt-churning racing action.

In the Open Motorcycle Division, defending champion JR Cepeda took the overall win but, in the form of Tim Wenden, had tough competition.

Wenden, in a two-heat competition format, won the first heat, but in the day’s final heat, didn’t have an answer for Cepeda. Wenden, in the final five minutes of the second heat, closed in on the leader but was unable to catch Cepeda. Cepeda, with the win, remains the current points leader.

In the Open ATV class, Kawasaki-mounted George Santos was flawless, outperforming the competition. James Lujan, on a Yamaha, and Robert Bucek, aboard a Cycles Plus Suzuki, duked it out for second place. After a tough wheel-to-wheel battle, in the first heat, Bucek edged Lujan, but had the roles switched in the second round.