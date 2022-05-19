The island’s top motocross racers tore it up in Round 4 of the 10-round 2022 Monster Energy Guam Motocross Championships this past Sunday at the Guam International Raceway in Yigo.

The motocross races wouldn’t happen without the support of Phillips and Sons, Fleet Services and Rocky Mountain Precast. The companies ensured the course was prepped and in excellent condition with several new high flying features having been added making for a full day of bar-banging Monster Energy Guam championship motocross racing.

In the premiere division, JR Cepeda continued his winning streak in the Open Motorcycle Class, taking the round win wire to wire in both rounds. Second place finisher and defending champion Lil Jon Aguon and Blaze Aiken rounded out the top three finishers.

After four of the ten rounds completed #7 JR Cepeda leads the championship Opan Motorcycle class points with 197 points over #1 Little Jon Aguon with a 179 points. Aiken sits in third in the championships with160 points.

In the open ATV class, Georgie Santos has been unbeatable, sweeping every heat and dominating after the first three rounds. Round 4 opened up similarly with Santos taking the early lead and pulling away from the field. With three laps left, Santos went down with a mechanical issue and couldn’t finish the heat. Defending champion Robert Bucek saw his chance, inheriting the lead and the eventual heat win.

In Heat 2, Santos was back in the lineup, and quickly revved up to take his spot back. But Bucek had already done the damage and took the overall victory with team Local Strains rider James Lujan and Pierre Banes filling up the rest of the podium.

After four of the ten rounds completed Bucek has a narrow two-point lead in the championship with 177 points over Santos with 175 points. Third in the championship points Camilo Lorenzo with 132 points.

Other races

Schoolboy/girl: Abraham Guerrero, Lawrence Limtiaco, Mariana Wenden

Abraham Guerrero, Lawrence Limtiaco, Mariana Wenden Open Minibike : Jon Aguon, Richard Wenden, Kanen Arceo

: Jon Aguon, Richard Wenden, Kanen Arceo Open Novice Motorcycle: Zack Cruz, Lawrence Limtiaco, Jude Sandlin

Zack Cruz, Lawrence Limtiaco, Jude Sandlin 450cc Motorcycle: JR Cepeda, Lil Jon Aguon, Marshal Vawter

JR Cepeda, Lil Jon Aguon, Marshal Vawter 250cc Motorcycle: Aiken, Limtiaco, Jordan Leon Guerrero

Aiken, Limtiaco, Jordan Leon Guerrero Over 40 Vet Motorcycle: Limtiaco, Kim Aiken, Bong Radam

Limtiaco, Kim Aiken, Bong Radam 150cc Kids Minibike: Jonaye Cruz

Jonaye Cruz 85cc Kids Minibike: Richard Wenden, Jonathan Aguon, Kanen Arceo

Richard Wenden, Jonathan Aguon, Kanen Arceo Womens Minibike: Jonaye Cruz

Jonaye Cruz 65cc Kids Minibike: Alize Mondia, Travin Blaz, Daniel Glen Jr. Salas

Alize Mondia, Travin Blaz, Daniel Glen Jr. Salas 50cc Kids Minibike: Cannen Brooks, Cason Brooks, Kiko Grey

Cannen Brooks, Cason Brooks, Kiko Grey Kids Mini ATV: Austin Quinata, Troy Larance, Taiden Blaz

Austin Quinata, Troy Larance, Taiden Blaz Kids Mini ATV Intro: Rogen Nauta, Giancarlo Lorenzo, Aria Zapatos

Up next on 2022 motocross schedule will be Round 5 of the 2022 Monster Energy Guam Motocross Championships slated for June 11 during the APL Fiesta Race weekend. Those interested in getting involved or are looking for more information can visit www.GIRMAC.Teamapp.com or contact Robert Bucek at 727-5381.

(Daily Post Staff)