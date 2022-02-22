After a successful racing season in 2021, the adrenaline-fueled junkies who thrive on speed and mud descended on the Guam International Raceway in Yigo, kicking off Round 1 in the 10-round 2022 Monster Energy Guam Motocross Championships this past Sunday.

Backed by a huge growth in the sport, organizers split the day into two sessions with the kids dominating the morning schedule and the adult-manned big rigs blitzing the afternoon schedule. The new course featured more jumps and was in prime condition for a full day of banging motocross action.

Organizers with the race thanked a few of their sponsors – Phillips and Sons, Fleet Services and Rocky Mountain Precast – for making the day a heavy success.

In the open motocross class, last year’s second-place finisher JR Cepeda roared out to an early lead, putting on a riding clinic on a brand new, more powerful 450 Yamaha to sweep the two-heat class. Cycles Plus Kawasaki riders – defending open champ Lil’ Jon Aguon and defending 250cc champ Blaze Aiken – slid into the next two spots. Marshal Vawter and Mike Limtiaco rounded out the top five in the competitive field.

In the Open ATV Class, Georgie Santos did a little teaching of his own, demolishing the field to take a large lead over all competitors to sweep the round. Defending champion Robert Bucek and James Lujan fought but couldn’t catch Santos, taking the next two spots.

In the school boy/girl class, minibike champion Lawrence Limtiaco easily made the transition to the bigger machines, sweeping both heats for the win. Abraham Guerrero and Mariana Wenden finished off the podium.

In the Open Minibike class, Richard Wenden swept the two heats but fought off last year’s 65cc champion Jonathan Aguon, who moved up a class. In his very first season in the Open Minibike, Jonathan Aguon proved he has the chops for the race, making him a serious championship contender in that class.

Other class results

• Open Novice Motorcycle class: Lawrence Limtiaco, Zach Cruz, Derek Merkley

• 450cc Motorcycle class: JR Cepeda, Lil Jon Aguon, Marshal Vawter

• 250cc Motorcycle: Blaze Aiken, Jordan Leon Guerrero, Larry Limtiaco

• Over 40 Vet Motorcycle: Mike Limtiaco, Jeff Rios, Larry Limtiaco

• 150cc Kids Minibike: Jonaye Cruz

• 85cc Kids Minibike: Richard Wenden, Jonathan Aguon, Mariana Wenden

• Womens Minibike: Jonaye Cruz, Mariana Wenden, Nicole DR

• 65cc Kids Minibike: Alize Mondia, Daniel Glen Jr. Salas, Talon Diaz San Nicolas

• 50cc Kids Minibike: Jeriah Guzman, Cannen Brooks, Kyan Mayo

• Kids Mini ATV Race: Troy Larance, Austin Quinata

• Kids Mini ATV Intro: Cam Lorenzo, Roger Nauta, Tayliana Blaz

Round 2 for the championships is slated for March 13 at the Guam International Raceway in Yigo. Those interested in getting involved or are looking for more information can visit www.GIRMAC.Teamapp.com or contact Robert Bucek at 727-5381.

(Daily Post Staff)