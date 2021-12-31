The start of the 2021-2022 School Year was supposed to be a happy time for student-athletes, their families, coaches and fans, especially after the cancellation of fourth-quarter sports the previous year.

Most of the island had already received their COVID-19 vaccinations, and after weeks of training with their respective teams, it was time to play ball, or so they thought.

Although interscholastic sports kicked off earlier in the year with non-contact sports, the island-favorite football had yet to see the light of day.

But as the school year began and first-quarter sports was getting underway, Guam was experiencing a third wave of coronavirus infections, prompting Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to close schools and pause sports, demanding teams to retreat to their homes until the coast was clear. For several weeks, schools remained dormant and courts, fields and pitches became ghost towns.

During a Guam Department of Education general stakeholders meeting, Leon Guerrero shared that there was no evidence that the then-current spike in coronavirus cases had any association with the schools, but it was just a matter of time before the virus made its way into the institutions and infected the youth – an eventuality that never happened.

About a week later, even though Guam’s daily COVID-19 cases spiked into the low triple digits, Leon Guerrero ordered schools to re-open and for interscholastic sports to resume. When the Department of Public Health and Social Service issued guidelines, an ever-changing hodgepodge of rules and regulations, to serve as outlines for the resumption of sports, sports was finally underway.

As first-quarter competitions resumed, COVID-19 numbers and hospitalizations remained high. The numbers eventually dropped and sports carried on as usual – touchdowns made, personal records lowered and bumps set, then spiked and executed to perfection.

Beating the unfavorable odds proffered by a quick-to-react government that forced Guamanians to adhere to regulations and restrictions or face penalties, student-athletes continued to level up and champions were made – some for a first time, others hoisting a champion's trophy for the sixth time in a row.

Throughout the over-22-month pandemic, which has resulted in 269 deaths and 19,340 reported cases of the deadly disease, so many student-athletes and their families suffered, unable to compete, incapable of finding peace and being able to constructively vent frustration in something that brings true joy – sports.

For everyone who has lost a loved one due to the COVID-19 crisis, The Guam Daily Post extends their warmest, heartfelt condolences to the surviving families.

We are all in this together and are ready to welcome a brighter, more-prosperous, better 2022, filled with hugs, high-fives and celebration.

Congratulations to all the student-athletes and stakeholders that stepped up and played sports in 2021.

Your contributions mattered!

You made a difference!