Editor's note: In this third part of a multipart series on student-athletes returning to sport amid the coronavirus pandemic, The Guam Daily Post shares advice from Arania Adolphson, M.D., as public schools plan for the upcoming sports season, which is scheduled to kick off Jan. 25. This article also illustrates the concerns and goals of Okkodo High School Bulldogs cross-country coach David Macaluso and Chance Dimag, one of his student-athletes. In this series, future articles will reveal thoughts and advice from other health care professionals, athletic directors, coaches, student-athletes, referees and administrators.

As the COVID-19 vaccine makes its way into the patiently waiting arms of the island's manåmko' and essential front-line workers, and as newly reported coronavirus cases continue trending downward, and in-person education and interscholastic sports crawl out from under more than 10 months of lockdown, the island’s student-athletes finally have something to cheer for.

Throughout the pandemic, one that has rocked and continues to rock world economies and has affected nearly everyone on the planet as it has left its indelible mark, student-athletes have been dreaming of the day and fantasizing about their return to sports.

“A lot of players that I know have been asking me: ‘Mrs. G, Grandma G, when can we go back with sports?’” said Guam Education Board Chairperson Maria Gutierrez. “And, I feel for them.”

With Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association Block 1 sports slated to begin Jan. 25, the long, painful wait is nearly over - at least for athletes participating in tennis, softball, girls and boys volleyball and cross-country.

But, on Monday, when student-athletes return to their teams and gear up for the first time in nearly a year, it is not going to be business as usual. Athletes are going to have to retrain their bodies and rebuild muscles and stamina.

Educating sports stakeholders

GDOE ISA, in conjunction with the Guam National Olympic Committee, held a virtual forum on Jan. 16, where a panel of health care professionals shared strategies for relaunching a successful sports program. The panel, consisting of two medical doctors, a doctor of physical therapy and a physical therapist advised coaches and stakeholders that student-athletes need to be reconditioned and recommended easing into sports slowly.

“Individuals who have not been physically active prior to the restart of sports will be at higher risk for injury,” said Arania Adolphson, a medical doctor. “A gradual increase in frequency, duration and intensity of exercise should be encouraged to avoid injury.”

David Macaluso, who, alongside Rhea Macaluso, his wife, coaches Okkodo High School's cross-country team, said that assessing his athletes’ fitness levels is a high priority.

“Some student-athletes have been very active over the past 10 months, running and cross-training, while others have been in COVID-19 hibernation mode, playing video games, watching television and eating snacks,” he said. “So, it will be very important just to see what level of fitness each student-athlete is at and slowly ease them back into shape.”

Chris Fernandez, a physical therapist, who also presented during the forum, shared that the vast majority of returning student-athletes will reenter their sports grossly deconditioned. On a scale from zero to 10, he said that most will return to their sport somewhere between the zero-to-five range, with zero representing very little physical activity throughout the pandemic.

“If you’ve got a team that’s at 10, congratulations, and great job keeping them engaged,” Fernandez said. “But we think most of them are going to come in between zero and five, just based on activity levels.”

Chance Dimag, 17, a junior at Okkodo, is excited to return to his team, but said he is nervous about his fitness level and not measuring up to other schools’ student-athletes.

“Given my current physical fitness, I’m not quite sure where I’m at right now,” he said, admitting that he has not trained very hard during the pandemic.

He also said he is a little bit nervous about catching coronavirus, but “will take the precautions as heavily as I can, but there are definitely some nerves about COVID.”

Despite battling his nerves and weighing the risks, ever since last year’s track and field was canceled due to government-imposed safety precautions, Dimag has wanted nothing more than to return to sports. He and his team had worked so hard, and the cancellation of fourth-quarter athletics shattered his spirit.

“Obviously, man, I was devastated,” he said. “We worked hard before the first meet and all that hard work just for it to get canceled really devastated me and my teammates.”

But for Dimag, returning to sport is about much more than competition. Dimag, forced into a bizarre world of remote learning and social distancing - through no fault of his own - has been lonely. He misses his friends. He misses his teammates.

“They motivate me to try my heart out. … They are the ones that push me out there, whenever I run,” he said.

Weighing the risks

While there are inherent risks with returning to athletics, Adolphson explained that participation in sports is psychologically and physically beneficial.

“There is an improvement in mental health through socialization with teammates and coaches,” she said. “There is also an improvement in cardiovascular health, body composition and general fitness through sports.”

David Macaluso said that he just wants to get the runners back to running, something they really miss and enjoy doing.

"The most important goal is to make sure the team is having fun and being healthy," he said. "A lot of our student-athletes have been stressing out over schoolwork. Running is a great stress reliever for them, so the main goal is just to get these kids out running to help them both physically and mentally."