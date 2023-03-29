The Pin Point Guam Youth Bowler of the Month tournament took place Saturday at Central Lanes Bowling Center in Tamuning, the Guam Bowling Congress announced in a press release.

With three divisions at their fingertips, youth bowlers competed in girls, boys junior and boys senior brackets as they continued their yearlong march toward the December finale. Each bowler competed in more than three games, with the top four bowlers in each division advancing to the Pins Over Average challenge.

Aubreale Charfauros led the girls division with 62 points, followed by Jaeani Cruz, Aha’ani Sablan and Juliana Lagman advancing to the monthly stepladder format.

Lagman edged Sablan in the first stepladder match by two pins to advance to the medal rounds. In the semifinal, Cruz amassed 55 pins over her average to move into the gold medal match as Lagman settled for third place with eight points. In the finals, top-seeded Charfauros rose to the occasion to win the match and the gold medal, as she bowled a personal best 178, eclipsing her average by 82 pins. Cruz, also competing at a high level, upped her average by 37 pins, as she walked off the lanes with a silver medal.

The boys junior division was a close contest, with a mere 28-pin difference between top qualifier Graig Reyes and sixth-place finalist Dwaine Golle. Micaiah Benton finished in second, seven pins adrift of the top post, with Eyan Duenas, by a pin, placing third. Koren Espia finished only two pins back for the coveted final spot. Tristan Adonay, with 88 points, missed the cut by two pins.

Espia, the fourth seed, outpaced No. 3-seeded Duenas in the first match to advance to Round 2, 27-9. Espia continued his mission toward the gold medal round by slipping by No. 2-seeded Benton in the semifinal by four pins, with a tally of 14-10. For his efforts, Benton took third and the bronze medal. Espia seemed to find his groove early in the final match against Reyes, as he took a 20-pin lead after three frames. However, top-seeded Reyes found his mark, slamming three straight pocket shots to take advantage of back-to-back missed frames by Espia and close the door on the lower seed. With the 60-24 win, Reyes won his first junior division gold medal while Espia was awarded the silver medal.

Calvin Cabuhat, 39 pins over his average, paced the boys senior division, followed by Kristian De Roca, Ricardo Duenas II and Matt Santos to qualify for the March elimination rounds.

In Round One, Santos made up the handicap advantage of Duenas during mid-game to oust the No. 3 seed 33-12. In the semifinals, No. 2-seeded De Roca took full advantage of a struggling Santos to easily advance to the gold medal match by 67 pins. De Roca continued his dominance against top-seeded Cabuhat, claiming the title by 48 pins.