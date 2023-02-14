Charlie “Mama Char” Catbagan received a most memorable birthday gift in the form of claiming the men’s final gold medal in the Asian Intercity Bowling Championship hosted at the Probowl Academy Bowling Center in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Catbagan defeated James Walter Tarrobal of Paranaque, Philippines in the gold medal match 2-nil, with a nail-biter in the final frame that earned him a first-ever championship title.

Catbagan easily purged the strike zone during game one of the race to two sets, bowling a tournament-high 248 game to blank Tarrobal. However, the second game went the distance as Catbagan avoided a sudden death roll-off, striking on the 10th frame to edge the second seed Tarrobal by two pins, 202-200.

Catbagan entered the tournament as the eighth seed, but bowled way above his ranking.

In the first match, Catbagan slid by Marc Angelo Matias of Paranaque, tying the match at one apiece, then working his way to a strike and nine count against Matias’ strike-seven. Catbagan needed another third game tiebreaker to dispatch Pasay, Philippines’ John Abad in the quarterfinals.

After beating the seventh seed in the first game 213-186, Catbagan ran into a roadblock as he bowled a 149 against Abad’s 184. Catbagan struck in the one-frame tiebreaker as Abad only managed a nine count. Catbagan caught traction in the semifinals match, ousting No. 4-seeded Ho Yin Alex Yu, of Hong Kong, 223-189 and 192-177 to etch his name into the gold medal match.

In an event that folded two-handed bowlers and relegated all others to throwing the most spare shots in their lifetime, the demanding, unpredictable lane pattern boded well for Guam’s contingent as they bowled their way to a silver medal in the men’s team event and a bronze medal in the women’s finals.

The team of four, consisting of Catbagan, Jeremiah Camacho, Aaron Elliott, and Cesar Villanueva, opened the event with a tournament-high 830 series which set the pace for the Guam contingent. At the conclusion of the three-game event, the group settled for second place, 72 pins adrift from Paranaque and qualified for the baker’s format top four playoff.

In the first playoff match, Guam’s bowlers eliminated Hong Kong 211-188 to qualify for the gold medal match, while Macao beat Paranaque 202-167. Unfortunately, the demanding lanes took its toll on the Guam team as they were unable to find their footing, losing to Macao 139-168 to end up with the silver.

Mae Rose Nauta became the first female from Guam to medal in the masters event finals since 2012, winning a bronze medal. Nauta gutted it out in the first round as she managed to inch by No. 1-seeded Nurfadhlin Arisya Mohamad Ariff of Shah Alam, Malaysia, winning game one through a tiebreaking 174 game by an eight to seven count, then losing game two, 161-195, and pinning a nine count to Ariff’s seven in the match tiebreaker.

Her next match was against top-seed Lara Posadas Wong of Paranaque, where she bowled superbly, winning straight games of 193-168 and 180-177 to enter the medal round.

With the opportunity to advance to the gold medal round, Nauta felt the jitters, falling in game one to Singapore’s Lim Shi En 136-180. However, a shift in momentum occurred as Lim was unable to find a line in game two, falling to the 15th-seeded Nauta 145-138. Unfortunately for Nauta, Lim found the strike zone in the tiebreaker, as Nauta was unable to match the shot and settled for bronze.

Guam’s women bowlers included Maria Tosco-Wood, Shannon Bukikosa-Esplana, Arlene Reyes and Nauta.

“These were the most grueling lane patterns anyone has witnessed in the past 30 years,” said Joey Miranda III, Guam Bowling Confederation secretary-general and AIBC executive director. “The demand on the bowlers to execute and be able to adjust on every shot was crucial and it tested everyone’s patience and ability to spare. This actually bode well for our bowlers and it showed.”