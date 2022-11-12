Chess federation to host Youth & Cadet Rapid Tournament on Sunday

The Guam Chess Federation is hosting the Youth & Cadet Rapid Chess Tournament at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, the Agana Shopping Center in the island’s capital village of Hagåtña, the federation stated in a press release.

As of press time, 62 youngsters have registered for the tournament.

The fee to enter the tournament is $10. In-person registration opens at noon Sunday, at ASC.

The tournament features two categories: Youth (U14-U18) and Cadet (U8-U12) and is expected attract the island’s youngest board-based student-athletes.

According to GCF President Almer Santos, trophies and medals will be awarded to the top three finishers in each category. Winners also will receive cash prizes.

For more information, email mylencombs@gmail.com or call 671-967-7218.