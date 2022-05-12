With restrictions lifted and the once-thriving local sporting community returning from the sidelines, the Guam Chess Federation is hosting a youth tournament at the Micronesia Mall center court on Saturday.

The one-day event, featuring U8 to U18 boys and girls divisions, will begin promptly at 11 a.m..

The tournament will incorporate a five-round Swiss system, allotting 10 minutes per player.

Registration is free for all participants, and, by registering, receive free membership into the GCF and FIDE, International Chess Federation

Top winners for each category will receive trophies, medals and cash prizes. Each participant will also receive $5 in coupons.

To register, please contact tournament director Danilo Briones at 671-483-9372 or visit guamchessfederation.com.

The chief arbiter for the tournament is Elias Tirado, who will be assisted by Adrian Montoya.