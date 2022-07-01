In preparation for the upcoming 44th World Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India, the Guam Chess Federation is hosting a three-day tournament on the second floor of the Agana Shopping Center.

The Guam Chess Federation National Open Rated Chess Tournament will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, and will conclude July 4, 2022. The tournament is part of the Guam Olympiad men’s and women’s teams preparing for the Worlds. Match-play will consist of time-controlled 60-minute plus 30-second rounds, incorporating a seven-round Swiss system.

According to Almer Santos, Guam Chess Federation president, the tournament is open to competitors of all ages, and prizes and cash will be awarded for the men’s and women’s champions as well as the younger champions in the junior categories.

Non-members wishing to compete must have a registered FIDE ID, which can be obtained through the chess federation. Members will be charged $20 to participate. Juniors, 18 and under, once registered, can compete for $15.

Santos said that free snacks will be offered throughout the tournament.