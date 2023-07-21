Chess tournament registration open PIC 1

REGISTRATION OPEN: Members of the Guam Chess Federation men's team, left, pause for a photo during the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India, in August 2022. Guam is hosting the 2023 Guam International Open Chess Tournament from July 30 to Aug. 5, 2023. Photo courtesy of Roberto Hernandez/via Almer Santos

The Guam Chess Federation is hosting the 2023 Guam International Open Chess Tournament from July 30 to Aug. 5 at the Fort San Jose meeting room inside the Dusit Beach Resort Guam in Tumon.

The six-day, time-controlled tournament, which is sponsored by Dusit Beach Resort Guam, will feature a nine-round Swiss system. The federation will present awards, including $7,000 in cash prizes. Lunch and snacks will be provided.

The registration fee is $300. Interested players can call Myra Ollet at 671-977-0850 or Jin Hui at 671-689-3369.

