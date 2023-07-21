The Guam Chess Federation is hosting the 2023 Guam International Open Chess Tournament from July 30 to Aug. 5 at the Fort San Jose meeting room inside the Dusit Beach Resort Guam in Tumon.

The six-day, time-controlled tournament, which is sponsored by Dusit Beach Resort Guam, will feature a nine-round Swiss system. The federation will present awards, including $7,000 in cash prizes. Lunch and snacks will be provided.

The registration fee is $300. Interested players can call Myra Ollet at 671-977-0850 or Jin Hui at 671-689-3369.